Meyers & Heim LLP Announces that the U.S. Supreme Court has Granted Certiorari in an Important SEC Enforcement Case

"We are thrilled that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this important case on behalf of our client Francis Lorenzo," said Robert Heim, Mr, Lorenzo's lead attorney and a partner at Meyers & Heim LLP. "The appeal raises important legal questions about whether the SEC can sanction a person for alleged fraudulent misstatements even though that person didn't make any of the misstatements. This issue comes up in many SEC enforcement cases and it has split the circuit courts of appeals."

Mr. Lorenzo's appeal is from a 2017 decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals that held that Mr. Lorenzo could be held liable for alleged misstatements that he did not make under a fraudulent scheme legal theory. Mr. Lorenzo has argued that the DC Circuit Court's ruling is contrary to a 2011 US Supreme Court decision in the case Janus Capital Group, Inc. v. First Derivative Traders.

"Mr. Lorenzo is hopeful he will prevail in the U.S. Supreme Court and that he can clear his name once and for all," said Robert Heim. Mr. Heim is expected to make his oral argument at the Supreme Court in November 2018.

The case name is Lorenzo v. Securities and Exchange Commission, Docket No. 17-1077.

Robert Heim is a former Assistant Regional Director in the SEC's Enforcement Division and has been in private practice with Meyers & Heim LLP since 2000.

