Meyers Manx to Showcase Full New Vehicle Lineup at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering This Week

CARMEL, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyers Manx is presenting its updated new lineup of vehicles at this year's The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a premier Monterey Car Week event where motorsports meets luxury and technological innovation.

This signature event at the prestigious Quail Lodge & Golf Club is an ideal venue for Meyers Manx to celebrate its 60th anniversary with enthusiasts and showcase its latest product advancements.

Photo credit: Hagop Kalaidjian Photo credit: Ted 7

"The Quail Motorsports Reunion is a remarkable stage for showcasing the full scope of our vision," said Phillip Sarofim, Meyers Manx chairman. "We're not just unveiling vehicles; we're presenting a philosophy – where the legacy of the past is reimagined with the innovation of the future. I'm thrilled to share our entire lineup, especially as it demonstrates our relentless pursuit of blending classic design with modern technology."

The new lineup includes:

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle (EV) and Resorter Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Production Teasers

Now fully street-drivable, both the Meyers Manx 2.0 EV and Resorter NEV models have reached a significant product development milestone. Key engineering targets have been set for both regarding main technical attributes. These include driving performance; range and power; quality; reliability; safety and ergonomics.

"You can see how we're approaching the design intent that we originally captured on both original concepts as we move closer to production," said Freeman Thomas, Meyers Manx vice chairman.

The 2.0 EV production teaser features an updated Old Red livery – featuring a signature white marine canvas Bimini roof and green graphic access to pay tribute to the iconic green accents from the 1964 Old Red model's original fuel tanks. Inside, reproduction Old Red seats are trimmed in marine-grade white vinyl seats.

The Resorter NEV production teaser will appear in an all-new Crystal Cove metallic blue body fitted with marine-grade white vinyl seats.

Both of these 2.0 EV two-seat dune buggy and the four-seat Resorter NEV models integrate fully working technologies and systems – from battery technology and software to chassis and suspension.

The Meyers Manx team will continue testing and further refining engineering and features on both models and will expand its fleet of engineering prototypes in coming weeks.

Meyers Manx Remastered Resorter

The company's Design team has remastered its four-seat Resorter kit – just as it previously had done with Meyers Manx's original two-seat buggy kits.

At Friday's event, the Meyers Manx team is unveiling a Remastered Resorter body in Rose Copper metal flake, featuring authentic wicker seats for front and rear seat passengers and a special dandelion shifter knob.

Using 3D scanning and CNC technology, the team has ensured every curve and line of the Resorter is preserved while refining the mold and to ensure the fiberglass bodies it produces are even more precise. This not only created more rear-seat room in the Remastered Resorter, it also makes the kit easier for skilled home builders to assemble.

For an even better driving experience, the Meyers Manx engineering team also improved the stiffness and design of the Resorter's updated frame.

Remastered Resorter kits will be available to order this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

The Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition, powered by Radial Motion

The company also is highlighting an all-new aviation-inspired remastered two-seat buggy. This model features a 2.0-liter three-cylinder radial engine, originally crafted for sport aircraft.

The engine, renowned for its exceptional engineering and unique exhaust note, is the most finely engineered motor ever fitted to a Meyers Manx. Only six of these editions will be produced.

"With the Radial Motion-powered Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition, we're paying homage to the engines that once connected continents," said Michael Potiker, Chairman of Radial Motion. "This engine is a throwback to the motors that powered aviation's golden age, now brought to the road with a proprietary digital instrument panel that brings a modern edge to a piece of history."

Attendees of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, can see the new Meyers Manx lineup on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel. A reveal for media is planned for 7:50 a.m.

For more information on Meyers Manx and its latest lineup, visit meyersmanx.com.

About Meyers Manx

Meyers Manx is the creator of the original fiberglass beach buggy and builder of the first Baja 1000 winning off-road vehicles. Known for their iconic design and unparalleled performance, Meyers Manx cars play in the sand worldwide. Founded by Bruce Meyers in the 1960s, the company continues to embody the spirit of adventure, pushing the limits of what is possible in the world of off-road vehicles. For more information, visit www.meyersmanx.com.

Contact:

Meyers Manx Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (833) 386-6269

SOURCE Meyers Manx