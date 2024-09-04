Meyers Manx Unveils 2.0 EV Pre-Production Dune Buggy at Goodwood Revival

American automotive brand celebrates 60 Years of Iconic Design

CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Pre-production dune buggy will be unveiled for the first time in the UK and Europe at the prestigious 2024 Goodwood Revival on the 6th of August.

The media, enthusiasts and attendees at the Revival are invited to join Meyers Manx for the unveiling of the future of their iconic brand.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle, Coastal California. Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle, Coastal California. Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian

The next-generation electric vehicle pays homage to Bruce Meyers' revolutionary design while integrating state-of-the-art technology. The 2.0 model preserves the classic lines and adventurous spirit that have made Meyers Manx buggies a symbol of freedom and innovation, now reimagined for the environmentally conscious driver.

"Goodwood Revival is a remarkable stage for showcasing our vision," said Phillip Sarofim, Meyers Manx chairman. "We're not just unveiling the new 2.0 EV; we're presenting a philosophy – where the legacy of the past is reimagined with the innovation of the future. I'm thrilled to share our 2.0 EV Pre-production model, especially as it demonstrates our relentless pursuit of blending classic design with modern technology."

The Goodwood Revival, renowned for celebrating the golden age of motorsport, marks a significant milestone as Meyers Manx celebrates its 60th anniversary, honoring six decades of pioneering design and engineering excellence.

Throughout the event, Meyers Manx will lead the opening track parade each day, featuring a line-up that spans the brand's full history. This unique showcase will feature classic buggies including the Steve McQueen Thomas Crown Affair car, highlighting the brand's enduring legacy and connection to popular culture.

Founded by Bruce Meyers in 1964, Meyers Manx transformed the dune buggy into a cultural icon, capturing the spirit of adventure and the freedom of the open road. The brand has pushed the boundaries of design and performance, influencing generations of enthusiasts. The celebration at the Goodwood Revival is a testament to Meyers Manx lasting impact globally and a preview of the exciting future that lies ahead.

About Meyers Manx



Meyers Manx is an iconic American automotive brand, founded by Bruce Meyers in 1964. Known for its innovative design and the creation of the original fiberglass dune buggy, Meyers Manx has become a symbol of freedom, adventure, and off-road performance. The brand continues to evolve, merging its rich heritage with cutting-edge technology to inspire the next generation of four wheeled adventurers.

Please see pictures attached which are copyright free

For more information, or to attend the event as a member of the media:

Meyers Manx Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (833) 386-6269

Or

David Barzilay, Barzilay Associates

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +44(0)7860 322333

SOURCE Meyers Manx