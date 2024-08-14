Meyers Manx Unveils Ultra-Limited Series of Radial-Powered Remastered Dune Buggies

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyers Manx, the creator of the fiberglass beach buggy, proudly announces the release of an ultra-limited series of radial engine-powered Remastered buggies called the Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition, powered by Radial Motion.

This exclusive first edition, limited to only six units, is aviation-inspired and features a distinctive gunmetal metal flake finish and a host of upgrades.

Meyers Manx (PRNewsfoto/Meyers Manx) Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition

Classic Design, Cutting-Edge Engineering

Powering this limited series of cars is a 2.0-liter radial engine, developed in collaboration with Trousdale Ventures portfolio company Bespoke Engineering of Adelaide, Australia.

Originally designed for sport aircraft, this three-cylinder motor – called the Radial Motion engine – generates more than double the power of an original Volkswagen powerplant. "It also provides linear acceleration and delivers power smoothly across its entire speed range, making straight-line driving and overtaking easy."

The Radial Motion engine has been developed with some internals shared by the General Motors LS1 V8, which ensures durability, ease of maintenance, and a plentiful supply of aftermarket parts.

The collaboration between Meyers Manx and Bespoke Engineering has been a celebration of technology.

"The unique sound of a radial engine is a rare experience today, often encountered only at airshows or from passing classic aircraft," said Phillip Sarofim, Meyers Manx chairman. "By featuring the Radial Motion engine from Bespoke Engineering prominently in this series of Meyers Manx Remastered Buggies, we are preserving this historic engine format and allowing future generations to appreciate the power that once drove the world's great airplanes."

Michael Potiker, Bespoke Engineering chairman added: "The collaboration between Meyers Manx and Bespoke Engineering represents a significant advancement in leveraging defense and aerospace technologies for commercial applications. The 2.0-liter Radial Motion engine, with its COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) supply chain, ensures reliability and ease of maintenance, making it an ideal powerplant for the Radial Motion-powered Meyers Manx. This project exemplifies how military-grade engineering can enhance consumer products, delivering unparalleled performance and durability."

Unmatched Performance and Unique Features

The Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition boasts several standout features that enhance both its aesthetic and performance:

Aviation-Inspired Engineering : The radial engine's aviation heritage is evident in its distinctive exhaust note and robust performance. This engine seamlessly integrates with a 4-speed gearbox, offering a smooth and exhilarating driving experience and easy cruising at highway speeds.

: The radial engine's aviation heritage is evident in its distinctive exhaust note and robust performance. This engine seamlessly integrates with a 4-speed gearbox, offering a smooth and exhilarating driving experience and easy cruising at highway speeds. Hidden Cooling Systems : Advanced cooling systems are discreetly integrated into the vehicle rear shelf, ensuring optimal engine performance without compromising the vehicle's sleek appearance.

: Advanced cooling systems are discreetly integrated into the vehicle rear shelf, ensuring optimal engine performance without compromising the vehicle's sleek appearance. Luxury Interior: Each buggy features woven leather seats, combining rugged durability with refined comfort. The aviation-inspired gauges further enhance the vehicle's unique character, providing drivers with a cockpit-like experience.

A Tradition of Innovation

Championed by Sarofim, Meyers Manx forges ahead with a dedication to innovation and adventure that has revitalized the classic California beach brand. The Meyers Manx Airways Grumman Albatross, a radial-powered amphibious aircraft that supports global brand activations, embodies the same pioneering spirit that drives the radial-powered Manx buggies. This limited series of Remastered vehicles is a testament to the brand's ongoing mission to blend tradition with cutting-edge design, honoring founder Bruce Meyers' vision in every detail.

Limited Availability and Exclusivity

With only six units available, this release is one of the most exclusive offerings in the history of Meyers Manx.

Each vehicle is built to order, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and adherence to Meyers Manx's renowned standards of craftsmanship.

To purchase this limited-edition vehicle, please do so online at meyersmanx.com. If you have questions, email the Meyers Manx Buggy Shop at [email protected]. Pricing is available upon request.

About Meyers Manx

Meyers Manx is the creator of the original fiberglass beach buggy and builder of the first Baja 1000 winning off-road vehicles. Known for their iconic design and unparalleled performance, Meyers Manx cars play in the sand worldwide. Founded by Bruce Meyers in the 1960s, the company continues to embody the spirit of adventure, pushing the limits of what is possible in the world of off-road vehicles. For more information, visit www.meyersmanx.com.

Contact:

Meyers Manx Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (833) 386-6269

SOURCE Meyers Manx