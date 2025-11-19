Meyocks Launches Independent Marketing Research Arm, Bringing Actionable and Accessible Insights to All Brands

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyocks, a leading branding and marketing agency, launches Meyocks Research + Insights, a specialized marketing research firm. Meyocks Research + Insights delivers both custom and off-the-shelf research solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes uncover actionable insights and make smarter business decisions.

"For more than 40 years, Meyocks has helped clients grow through strategy-driven creative and innovative marketplace activations. Meyocks Research + Insights builds on our decades of experience and takes our research and strategy expertise even further," says Kelly Ferguson, Meyocks' president and CEO. "We're bringing an innovative research approach that uncovers reliable, actionable insights for clients and drives growth for brands from across all industries."

Meyocks Research + Insights was created to meet the needs of organizations seeking research that is approachable, agile and results driven. In a space often defined by complexity, the firm simplifies data by translating information into insights that are practical, actionable and built for real-world decisions.

"Our method of working with brands and translating insights is what sets us apart from traditional marketing research firms," says Beth Ann Boyd, vice president of digital delivery. "Our vision is to provide brands with a faster, more intuitive way to uncover the insights they truly need. As marketers ourselves, we understand the power of research to drive clarity and informed decisions."

Built on Meyocks' strategic investment in research and data science, the Meyocks Research + Insights team is led by Beth Ann Boyd and Whitney Hayes, Ph.D., senior market research strategist. Together, the team's researchers, data scientists and analysts help organizations gain clarity through a variety of research offerings, from customized studies to quick-turn solutions. A signature feature of Meyocks Research + Insights is its integration with brand strategy, ensuring that every insight is delivered through a strategic lens and can be translated directly into action.

Rapid Research features ready-to-run, pre-packaged surveys that deliver affordable insights starting at $6,000 within just two to three weeks: Brand Category + Health Study Customer Study Creative Testing Study Package Design Value Study





features ready-to-run, pre-packaged surveys that deliver affordable insights starting at within just two to three weeks: Custom Research includes tailored studies built around specific business questions in areas such as consumer behavior, brand health, product and package design, marketing and creative, and employer branding.

Aligned with Meyocks' "giving a damn changes everything" ethos, Meyocks Research + Insights applies the agency's purpose-driven approach to turning insight into opportunity. Brands can learn more or engage with Meyocks Research + Insights by visiting meyocksresearch.com to preview or download sample reports and case studies.

About Meyocks Research + Insights

Meyocks Research + Insights makes market research more accessible and actionable for all brands. Combining data science and strategic expertise, it delivers custom and off-the-shelf market research that help brands turn data into direction. Meyocks Research + Insights serves as the research arm to Meyocks, a leading branding and marketing agency. Learn more at meyocksresearch.com.

About Meyocks®

Meyocks is a full-service branding and marketing agency built on the simple belief that people who are hardwired to care are best equipped to drive business success for clients. For more than four decades, the agency has applied deep expertise, unbridled creativity and data-driven strategy toward helping brands across the globe thrive in the categories of food and beverage, health and wellness, and agriculture. The firm is a member of AMIN Worldwide, a global network of more than 50 independent marketing agencies. Visit www.meyocks.com to see how giving a damn can change everything.

