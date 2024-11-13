With less than 400 bottles released globally, this exclusive and highly coveted mezcal is the latest addition to the brand's premium portfolio of small-batch, rare mezcals

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezcal Amarás, the proudly Mexican-founded and owned brand offering an impressive range of the highest quality mezcals made from agave responsibly and respectfully harvested in Oaxaca, Durango, and Guerrero, today announced Lumbre, the latest limited-edition release, is available in the US market.

Mezcal Amarás Limited-Edition Lumbre Hits US Market

With only 399 bottles available globally—184 of which are allocated to the United States—Lumbre, represents the pinnacle of rare, limited-edition batches from Mezcal Amarás. Sourced from the remote region of San Pedro Totomachapam, near Sola de Vega, the Lumbre agave is a newly discovered varietal that takes at least a decade to mature. Amarás Lumbre is an ancestral mezcal meticulously crafted using 100% wild fermentation. The process begins with hand-milling the agave, followed by cooking in a traditional conical earth oven. It is then uniquely fermented in clay pots—buried in the earth and used for over 80 years—before being distilled in a traditional clay pot still. This time-honored technique results in a remarkably smooth, silky mezcal, offering a rich, complex array of flavors, denoted as C2 in the Mezcal Amarás nomenclature.

"Lumbre is a true masterpiece, each bottle embodying the intersection of time, nature, and tradition," said Santiago Suarez, Co-Founder of Mezcal Amarás. "From the rare agaves to the ancestral techniques, Lumbre provides an extraordinary drinking experience connecting connoisseurs to Oaxaca's heritage and soul. It marks the first-ever release of this exclusive agave in the mezcal category and a unique recipe that will never be repeated, making it a true collector's bottle and a tribute to the spirit of Oaxaca."

Alongside Lumbre, Mezcal Amarás introduced two additional small-batch mezcals to their collection earlier this year: Madrecuishe (2,060 bottles produced) and Coyote (5,160 bottles produced). These expressions continue the brand's legacy of honoring the artisanal craft of mezcal-making and showcasing some of the rarest agave varieties through artisanal and ancestral distillation methods.

Since its debut in 2010, Mezcal Amarás has built a reputation for crafting extraordinary, small-batch mezcals that highlight the rich biodiversity of Mexican agaves. Each edition is carefully crafted in palenques surrounded by agave fields, ensuring every step of the process honors the land and its cultural heritage. Through collaborations with maestros mezcaleros like Sandra Silva Pérez and Fredy Luis Chávez "Totoy," Mezcal Amarás continues to preserve ancient practices for future generations.

Mezcal Amarás Lumbre features notes of currant and mineral on the nose, toasted mushroom and nougat-like sweetness on the palate, followed by a smoky, creamy finish. Connoisseurs and collectors alike can now purchase Lumbre (SRP $399.99) at Remedy Liquor and other select retailers nationwide, as well as online via BlockBar beginning at 10 AM EST on Friday, November 15th.

About Mezcal Amarás:

Mezcal Amarás is a world-leading mezcal company integrated from seed-to-sip with more than ten years of experience crafting the definitive range of award-winning premium mezcals made sustainably and through fair trade. Founded in 2010 by Santiago Suarez and Luis Niño de Rivera, Mezcal Amarás' is the world's first carbon-neutral mezcal company, harvesting a variety of cultivated and wild agaves and planting 10 agaves for each one harvested. Handcrafted by the best Maestros Mezcaleros from three mezcal regions in Mexico: Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Durango, each bottle of Mezcal Amarás contains a rich history of traditional mezcal production. For additional information, visit mezcalamaras.com or visit us on Instagram at @mezcalamaras_us.

