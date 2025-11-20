Mezcal El Silencio Returns: IJW Whiskey Revives the Iconic Oaxacan Brand

The acquisition ushers in a bold new era as El Silencio returns with a renewed strategy and immersive "Find Your Silence" campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezcal El Silencio is back and under new ownership, beginning a transformative era for the pioneering artisanal brand that introduced a new generation to mezcal. Following IJW Whiskey's acquisition earlier this year, El Silencio returns with renewed momentum, expanded resources, and its new "Find Your Silence" campaign—a celebration of pause, reflection, and the art of savoring every moment.

Since its inception in 2013, Mezcal El Silencio has quickly become a trailblazer in the agave world, celebrated for its bold, contemporary style and artisanal craftsmanship. Honoring generations of mezcaleros while embracing modern expression, it has built a devoted following, influencing mixology and lifestyle trends and establishing itself as a leader in authenticity and innovation. Now, under IJW's stewardship, El Silencio enters its next era with a global vision, focused on strengthening its U.S. presence and laying the foundation for international growth.

"With Mezcal El Silencio, we saw an iconic brand with deep cultural roots, a passionate following, and the potential to once again lead the mezcal category," said Isser Elishis, IJW Whiskey CEO. "El Silencio, already a top-three mezcal by volume in the U.S., perfectly positions us to build a global brand that honors its artisanal heritage while expanding its reach and influence worldwide."

To reignite cultural conversation and consumer engagement, El Silencio is proud to launch a new campaign, "Find Your Silence," encouraging consumers to explore the quieter, more reflective side of mezcal. As part of the campaign, El Silencio has partnered with celebrated bartender Diego Livera (The Dead Rabbit, San Patricios), known for his sensory-driven approach and deep connection to Mexican flavors. Livera crafted the brand's signature cocktail and ritual: El Silencio's Piñata de Navidad, a seasonal serve paired with a mindful tasting moment that invites guests to slow down and reconnect before the first sip.

"'Find Your Silence' is about reclaiming moments of stillness in a world that rarely slows down," said Juan Pablo Correa, head of marketing for Mezcal El Silencio. "We've always believed that El Silencio is more than a mezcal. It's an invitation to be present and truly savor the unique attributes of the spirit. Partnering with Diego Livera, who is well respected in the industry, to create our signature cocktail and ritual allows us to bring that idea to life through taste and experience."

The cocktail—featuring El Silencio Espadín, pear, guava, apricot, and cinnamon—creates a smoky yet bright and subtly spiced flavor profile. Before taking the first sip, guests are invited to engage in a simple but meaningful ritual–smell the cocktail, taste it, and then enjoy a coconut macaroon–encouraging mindfulness and connection with the present moment.

"Even though I work in an environment that seldom lends itself to stillness and quiet, I value those slower moments," says Livera. "When we pause and reflect, especially on what we're consuming, we begin to see what's hiding in the noise. With this cocktail and its ritual, I hope to create a small window of stillness; that moment before the first sip when the world quiets. That pause is the invitation to 'Find Your Silence'."

The Piñata de Navidad cocktail will debut at San Patricios in Jersey City beginning December 1 through December 31, where guests can experience the full ritual throughout the holiday season. With this relaunch, El Silencio embarks on an ambitious new chapter, bringing bold creativity, expanded reach, and renewed energy to the U.S. mezcal category and beyond.

El Silencio is now widely available at select retailers across the U.S. Handcrafted in San Baltazar, Oaxaca from 100% agave, each batch is slow-roasted, naturally fermented, and double-distilled in copper stills to create a clean, complex, and smoky mezcal.

Espadín (SRP: $35.99) : A robust yet approachable expression, Espadín highlights the heart of traditional mezcal making. Versatile by nature, it shines in cocktails or can be enjoyed neat, offering gentle smoke intertwined with bright citrus and earthy undertones. Notes of slow-cooked agave, roasted figs, and sweet potato create a full-bodied profile that speaks to the depth and vibrancy of its agave roots.

: A robust yet approachable expression, Espadín highlights the heart of traditional mezcal making. Versatile by nature, it shines in cocktails or can be enjoyed neat, offering gentle smoke intertwined with bright citrus and earthy undertones. Notes of slow-cooked agave, roasted figs, and sweet potato create a full-bodied profile that speaks to the depth and vibrancy of its agave roots. Ensamble (SRP: $79.99) : Graceful and aromatic, Ensamble is a delicate mezcal crafted at 40% ABV to welcome both newcomers and connoisseurs alike. Aromas of sun-dried vegetables, leather, and dried fruit give way to subtle notes of white pepper, jasmine, and fennel. Softly textured and harmoniously composed, it invites quiet reflection and slow enjoyment.

: Graceful and aromatic, Ensamble is a delicate mezcal crafted at 40% ABV to welcome both newcomers and connoisseurs alike. Aromas of sun-dried vegetables, leather, and dried fruit give way to subtle notes of white pepper, jasmine, and fennel. Softly textured and harmoniously composed, it invites quiet reflection and slow enjoyment. Rare (SRP: $199.99): The pinnacle of the collection, Rare is a small-batch mezcal released in limited quantities, that showcases the spirit's most nuanced side. With remarkable smoothness and depth, it reveals layers of winter spices, floral tones, and soft leather, balanced by a nutty warmth and a hint of charred caramel on the finish. Produced in exceptionally limited quantities, it stands as a testament to El Silencio's artistry and individuality.

About Mezcal El Silencio

Founded in 2013, El Silencio is a premium, artisanal mezcal crafted in San Baltazar, Oaxaca, Mexico. Made from meticulously selected 100% agave, each batch is slow-roasted, naturally fermented, and double-distilled in copper stills to produce a clean, complex, and smoky spirit. Now under new ownership by IJW Whiskey, the brand continues to combine deep roots in traditional mezcal production with a bold, contemporary presentation. El Silencio is celebrated for its craftsmanship, authenticity, and commitment to sustainability, community impact, and mindful consumption.

About IJW Whiskey

IJW Whiskey is a dynamic and innovative vertically integrated global spirits company specializing in the production and distribution of premium spirits. With a focus on craftsmanship and quality, IJW Whiskey has rapidly established itself as a key player in the global spirits industry. Through a combination of traditional techniques and modern innovation, IJW Whiskey continues to expand its portfolio, bringing unique and high-quality spirits to markets across the globe.

