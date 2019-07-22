Mezcal El Tinieblo Announces Investment Opportunity

Sourced solely from Rancho El Tinieblo, the Pérez-Salinas family's 9,000 acre ranch and wildlife preserve in the state of Tamaulipas, El Tinieblo is an ultra premium artisanal mezcal available in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Montreal and throughout Mexico.

El Tinieblo is owned and produced by Mezcales de Tamaulipas S de RMLI under the direction of CEO "Ferruko" Alfredo Pérez-Salinas Tijerina, who also serves as president of ETI.

"We are proud of the fact that, using methods passed down through generations of my family, we hand make our mezcal in our own distillery using agave from our land. All of which allows us to assure quality and meet demand as we grow," said Pérez-Salinas Tijerina. "Taking the same approach to the global market, we recently formed ETI as a separate U.S. based entity to manage all our commercial endeavors outside of Mexico and share our special mezcal with the rest of the world."

The brand currently offers three expressions including a joven, a reposado and an añejo. More information regarding the introduction of several new special edition jovens will be made available shortly.

"It is a good time to be in the mezcal business. Mezcal exports from Mexico were up 39% in 2017, making it one of the hottest categories in an already hot craft spirits market," said ETI co-founder and CEO Brian Gale. "In the communal spirit of mezcal, everyone, even with modest entry-level commitments, will have the chance to participate at the ground floor level through this offering."

Investors who participate in the first couple of days following the launch will receive a discount via additional shares.

Prospective investors can find more information about ETI's investment offering, review their offering documents and make an investment on StartEngine.com at: https://www.startengine.com/el-tinieblo-international .

ETI has subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada and is actively seeking new distribution partners in both countries as well as importers around the globe. Interested parties should contact the company at: info@eltinieblo.com.

About Mezcal El Tinieblo

Mezcal El Tinieblo is an artisanal, single origin mezcal from the state of Tamaulipas in northern Mexico. Made by the Perez-Salinas family using methods passed down through generations of their family, El Tinieblo mezcal is produced completely in house adhering to tradition and strict sustainability. Home to hundreds of species of wildlife, over one million agave plants and employing eleven local families, Rancho El Tinieblo is a 9,000-acre ranch that has been producing mezcal as far back as 1865 under the same name. In 2018, El Tinieblo International, Inc. (ETI) was formed in the USA as an affiliated company to expand the El Tinieblo brand globally. Majority owned by the Perez-Salinas family, the ETI team works closely with the ranch to share Rancho El Tinieblo's ultra premium mezcal with the rest of the world.

