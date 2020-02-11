Mezcal Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent market study published , on mezcal market offers global industry analysis for 2013-2018 & forecast for 2019-2027.This report also offers a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the mezcal market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Global Economic Outlook

The report begins with the global economic outlook, which depicts the world GDP in the key countries and trade penetration of various distribution channels in these countries. The effect of these parameters on the mezcal market is analyzed.



Chapter 02 - Executive Summary

The executive summary of the mezcal market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, analysis on demand- and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and the recommendations on the global mezcal market.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definition of the mezcal market in this chapter. It is intended to help them understand basic information about the mezcal market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, to help readers understand the scope of the mezcal market report.



Chapter 03 – Global Mezcal Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the mezcal market in this chapter. The industry assessment of the mezcal market is also carried out. This includes market trends, market dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. Consumer perceptions on mezcal are explained in the consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis segments of this chapter. It also highlights price point assessment by raw material, the average price of diverse raw materials of mezcal across various regions, and offers forecasts until 2027. Factors influencing the prices of mezcal are also explained in this section.



Chapter 04 – Global Mezcal Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter focuses on growth trajectory of the mezcal market across various segments. Based on product type, the mezcal market is segmented into Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, and Mezcal Anejo. Based on concentrates, it is segmented into 100% Tequila and Mix Tequila. Based on sales channels, mezcal market is segmented into HORECA, specialty stores, modern trade, online retailers, and other sales channels. Based on region, the mezcal market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.



Chapter 05 – North America Mezcal Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of factors affecting growth of the North America mezcal market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on regional trends and regulations in countries across North America.



Chapter 06 – Latin America Mezcal Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

Readers can find detailed information on factors such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which impact the growth of the Latin America mezcal market. This chapter also includes information on growth prospects of the mezcal market across LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 07 – Europe Mezcal Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

Growth exhibited by the mezcal market in countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe is studied in this chapter.



Chapter 08 – APEJ Mezcal Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

Greater China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ are the leading countries in the APEJ market. These are also the prime subjects of assessment in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on the factors enabling growth in the APEJ mezcal market –between 2019 and 2027.



Chapter 10 – Japan Mezcal Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Japan mezcal market. Readers can find information on key market trends and regulations prevalent in this region.



Chapter 11 – Middle East and Africa Mezcal Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2027

This chapter provides information on how the mezcal market is projected to grow in major countries across the MEA. These include study across GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019 - 2027.



Chapter 12 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the mezcal market along with an analysis of their market presence by region and product portfolio. A comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the mezcal market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments are provided in this chapter. Some of the market players featured in the report are Bacardi Limited., Craft Distillers, Familia Camarena Tequila, Del Maguey Co., Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc., Don Julio, S.A.de., EI Silencio Holdings INC, Fidencio Mezcal, Brown-Forman Corporation (Grupo Industrial Herradura, S.A. de C.V.), Ilegal Mezcal, Pensador Mezcal, Pernod Ricard, Sombra Mezcal, Pierde Almas, William Grant & Sons Ltd, Sauza Tequila Import Company, and Rey Campero.



Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base for the information and statistics included in the mezcal report.



Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter is intended to help readers understand the research methodology followed to reach various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information derived about the mezcal market.



