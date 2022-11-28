Mezcal Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mezcal market size is forecasted to increase by USD 428.18 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.18%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for premium spirit products, the increasing investment by international players, and the growth in mezcal exports.

Technavio categorizes the global mezcal market as a part of the distillers and vintners market, which covers distillers, vintners, and producers of alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits, and liqueur.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mezcal Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including BACK BAR PROJECT, BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC, Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, DONA VEGA LLC, Dos Hombres Inc., El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Lagrimas de Dolores SPR de RL, Las Joyas del Agave SA de CV, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard SA, Rey Campero, and Scorpion Mezcal.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the mezcal market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, and mezcal anejo) and distribution channel (offline stores and online stores).

Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Mezcal joven:

The mezcal joven segment grew gradually by USD 209.71 million between 2017 and 2021. Mezcal joven refers to mezcal spirits that are clear, fresh, and aged for less than two months. The demand for these products is high across the world owing to their distinct, bright, and crisp taste.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

What are the key data covered in the mezcal market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mezcal market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the mezcal market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mezcal market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mezcal market vendors

Mezcal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 428.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 64% Key countries Mexico, US, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled BACK BAR PROJECT, BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC, Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, DONA VEGA LLC, Dos Hombres Inc., El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Lagrimas de Dolores SPR de RL, Las Joyas del Agave SA de CV, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard SA, Rey Campero, and Scorpion Mezcal Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Mezcal joven - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Mezcal joven - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Mezcal reposado - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Mezcal reposado - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Mezcal anejo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Mezcal anejo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Mezcal anejo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Mezcal anejo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Mezcal anejo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BACK BAR PROJECT

Exhibit 107: BACK BAR PROJECT - Overview



Exhibit 108: BACK BAR PROJECT - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: BACK BAR PROJECT - Key offerings

11.4 BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC

Exhibit 110: BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Becle SAB de CV

Exhibit 113: Becle SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Becle SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Becle SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Becle SAB de CV - Segment focus

11.6 Craft Distillers

Exhibit 117: Craft Distillers - Overview



Exhibit 118: Craft Distillers - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Craft Distillers - Key offerings

11.7 Davide Campari Milano NV

Exhibit 120: Davide Campari Milano NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Davide Campari Milano NV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Davide Campari Milano NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Davide Campari Milano NV - Segment focus

11.8 Destileria Tlacolula

Exhibit 124: Destileria Tlacolula - Overview



Exhibit 125: Destileria Tlacolula - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Destileria Tlacolula - Key offerings

11.9 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 127: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

11.10 DONA VEGA LLC

LLC Exhibit 131: DONA VEGA LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 132: DONA VEGA LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 133: DONA VEGA LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Dos Hombres Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dos Hombres Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dos Hombres Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Dos Hombres Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 El Silencio Holdings LLC

Exhibit 137: El Silencio Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: El Silencio Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: El Silencio Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.13 Ilegal Mezcal

Exhibit 140: Ilegal Mezcal - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ilegal Mezcal - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Ilegal Mezcal - Key offerings

11.14 Kimo Sabe Mezcal

Exhibit 143: Kimo Sabe Mezcal - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kimo Sabe Mezcal - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kimo Sabe Mezcal - Key offerings

11.15 Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV

Exhibit 146: Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV - Key offerings

11.16 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 149: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

11.17 Scorpion Mezcal

Exhibit 152: Scorpion Mezcal - Overview



Exhibit 153: Scorpion Mezcal - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Scorpion Mezcal - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

