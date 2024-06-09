Mezcal Market size is set to grow by USD 649.5 million from 2024-2028, Rising demand for premium spirit products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mezcal market size is estimated to grow by USD 649.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.57% during the forecast period. Rising demand for premium spirit products is driving market growth, with a trend towards popularity of handcrafted, artisanal mezcal. However, growing production and supply constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include BACK BAR PROJECT, BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC, Becle SAB de CV, Campari Group, Craft Distillers, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, DONA VEGA LLC, Dos Hombres Inc., El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Lagrimas de Dolores SPR de RL, Las Joyas del Agave SA de CV, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard SA, Rey Campero, and Scorpion Mezcal.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mezcal market 2024-2028

Market Driver

The global mezcal market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for handcrafted, artisanal mezcal spirits. Established distillers like Diageo and Tequila Cuervo are industrializing production, but consumers in North America prefer traditionally crafted mezcal from small-scale family distilleries. Premium vendors such as Pernod Ricard, Kimo Sabe, and Fidencio offer innovative, aesthetically packaged products to cater to high-end consumers. The rise in artisanal mezcal popularity has led to an increase in mezcal tours in Mexico, attracting tourists to learn about production in villages like Oaxaca, Durango, Zacatecas, and Guerrero.

The agave-based spirit, Mezcal, is experiencing a surge in global demand. Oxacan and Guanajuato are significant production regions. Craft and super-premium Mezcal segments are trending. Consumers seek authentic, smoky flavors. Markets in the US, Europe, and Asia are growing. The market is diverse, with various brands and sizes. Milennials and mixologists favor Mezcal. Sustainability and terroir are key concerns. The sector is competitive, with new players entering regularly. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Market Challenges

The global mezcal market faces challenges due to the long maturing period of agave plants used in production. Thirty agave species offer distinct flavors, with tobala maturing in 15 years and tepeztate in 25. Established brands like Montelobos source their own agave, leaving smaller players at a disadvantage. The depletion of wild agave resources and rising demand are expected to create a supply-demand gap. Additionally, the shortage of wood for distillation ovens and increased certification costs hamper market growth.

The Mezcal market faces several challenges in its production and distribution. One major challenge is the handcrafted nature of Mezcal production, which makes it difficult to scale up and meet increasing demand. Another challenge is the lack of standardization in the industry, leading to inconsistency in product quality. Additionally, the market is heavily dominated by a few key players, making it challenging for new entrants to gain a foothold.

Furthermore, the regulatory environment can be complex, with different rules and regulations in various markets. Lastly, the perception of Mezcal as a niche or specialty spirit limits its reach to a wider audience. These challenges require innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to overcome and grow the Mezcal market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Mezcal joven

1.2 Mezcal reposado

1.3 Mezcal anejo Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline stores

2.2 Online stores Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mezcal joven- Mezcal Market experiences steady growth, attracting both domestic and international consumers. Our business focuses on importing and distributing authentic Mezcal brands. We prioritize quality and tradition, ensuring our customers receive top-tier products. Our team builds strong relationships with suppliers, ensuring a consistent supply chain. We continuously expand our product offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Our marketing efforts aim to educate the public about Mezcal's unique taste and cultural significance.

Research Analysis

The Mezcal market encompasses the production and distribution of Agave-based alcohol-based drinks, specifically Mezcal, in regions such as Oaxaca, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Durango, Puebla. This market caters to the preferences of millennials and bartenders, who seek out unique and authentic craft spirits. Mezcal, a high-priced alcoholic beverage, is produced from the Agave plant and comes in various forms, including Reposado and Anejo.

Government regulation plays a significant role in the Mezcal market, ensuring the authenticity and quality of the product. The market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based channels, with specialty stores being a key distribution point for this niche alcoholic beverage. E-commerce platforms also offer Mezcal for sale, making it accessible to a wider audience. Woolworth and other retailers stock Mezcal, alongside craft beer and smoothies, adding to the diverse range of alcoholic beverages available to consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Mezcal market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of this traditional Mexican spirit. Agave plants are harvested and roasted in earthen pits, releasing unique flavors. The distillation process involves using copper stills, resulting in a complex and smoky taste. The market is characterized by its artisanal production methods, with many craft distilleries using traditional techniques. The market is growing due to increasing global demand for authentic and unique spirits.

The market is segmented by regions, with significant growth in the US and Europe. Consumption is driven by cultural trends and the desire for premium and authentic experiences. The market faces challenges such as counterfeit products and regulatory issues. The future of the Mezcal market lies in innovation, sustainability, and education to maintain its authenticity and appeal to consumers.

