Mezcal Market size to grow by USD 339.46 Mn | North America to Occupy 65% Market Share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for premium spirit products and increasing investment by international players. However, the growing production and supply constraints will be hindering the market growth.

The increase in mezcal exports will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the competition from substitutes is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The mezcal market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Pernod Ricard SA, and Scorpion Mezcal.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, and mezcal anejo.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

The market growth in the mezcal joven segment was significant in 2020. The segment is driven by the relatively lower price, easy availability, and the more diverse product range of mezcal joven spirits compared with other mezcal products. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is mainly driven by the increasing production and export of mezcal in Mexico. Also, the rising popularity of mezcal in the cocktail space and the rapid growth of on-premises sales for mezcal spirits in the US are contributing to the growth of the mezcal market in North America.

Mezcal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 339.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries Mexico, Germany, China, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Pernod Ricard SA, and Scorpion Mezcal. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

