MEZCAL MEZUL WINS GOLD AT WINE & SPIRITS TASTING COMPETITION

Award-Winning Mezcal Manufacturer Promotes Sustainability While Crafting Premium Spirits

MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezcal Mezul is proud to announce its recent achievement of earning the prestigious gold medal at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Tasting Competition. This award signifies Mezcal Mezul's devotion to crafting premium mezcal products and its larger mission to lead a movement toward a more sustainable future.

Mezcal Mezul earned the prestigious gold medal at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Tasting Competition.

"This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team, who have poured their hearts into creating exceptional mezcal. We look forward to continuing to elevate the mezcal experience for our valued customers in the US and beyond," says Co-Founder Carlos Naupari.

Led by a team of industry trailblazers, Mezcal Mezul launched its operations in the United States in 2023 with a passion to revolutionize the mezcal industry. Emphasizing accessibility, Mezcal Mezul seeks to introduce tequila drinkers to the distinctive flavors of mezcal, serving as the gateway to a new world of taste experiences.

Made from ripe agaves aged between 8-10 years from Oaxaca and Zacatecas, each agave undergoes a meticulous process. Cut, ground and baked underneath rich mountain soil for five days, then fermented in wood vats for about a week before being distilled twice in copper stills, resulting in a unique flavor profile characterized by subtle earthy tones and a smooth finish.

Mezcal Mezul demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship with 10% of its profits dedicated to rebuilding the world's oceans through partnerships with organizations like Global Coralition. Mezcal Mezul also works closely with Bye Bye Plastic, a movement led by BLOND:ISH, aimed at eliminating single-use plastic in the music industry. Through this partnership, Mezcal Mezul contributes to the global effort to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability.

