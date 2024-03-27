Mezcalum Hits a Homerun as the First Mezcal Brand to Team Up with Citi Field

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezcalum, a leading artisanal mezcal brand, proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with Citi Field, the iconic home of the New York Mets. This historic alliance marks Mezcalum as the first mezcal brand to join forces with the esteemed Citi Field establishment.

Guided by co-founders Abe and Erin Lichy, prominent figures from the Real Housewives of New York, alongside Chris Roth, Mezcalum introduces its uniquely smooth and subtly smoky mezcal, appealing to both novices and connoisseurs.

"A partnership with Citi Field signifies a monumental leap for Mezcalum, bringing our vision of approachable yet refined mezcal to a prestigious platform," expressed Abe Lichy. "We're excited to share our mezcal passion with fans, offering a taste as spirited and vibrant as the Mets themselves."

Echoing this sentiment, Erin Lichy added, "Our presence at Citi Field creates an exciting fusion of baseball tradition with the art of savoring finely crafted mezcal. We're redefining the game day experience."

Attendees in Citi Field's premium areas and suites will enjoy an exclusive specialty craft cocktail featuring Mezcalum, curated to elevate the game day experience.

This innovative partnership underscores Mezcalum's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, celebrating heritage and craftsmanship with every sip.

About Mezcalum:

Mezcalum is an artisanal mezcal brand, passionately crafted with a vision to create a refined yet approachable spirit. Founded by Abe and Erin Lichy and Chris Roth, Mezcalum prides itself on a low smoke profile appealing to newcomers and aficionados, embodying sustainability, authenticity, and traditional mezcal culture. Discover Mezcalum at www.mezcalum.com and follow our journey on social media at Instagram.com/mezcalum.

SOURCE Mezcalum