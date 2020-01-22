Mezlan Moves Forward With A New Strategy

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1968, Spanish designer and manufacturer, Mezlan, has been producing high quality, fashion footwear and accessories for men. Its legacy footprint in North America began in 1985 by developing a strong wholesale business with high-end department stores and independent retailers.

Between 2008 and 2017, Mezlan opened seven company-owned retail boutiques and launched its website www.Mezlan.com in 2008. Now, Mezlan has decided to close the chapter on its retail shops and embrace current trends to address the needs and behaviors of its customer base.

Antonio Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer & President comments, "Like many others in our industry, it became difficult to be efficient with our own retail footprint due to the changing shopping habits of our customers. We are keenly aware of the growing needs and demands of our client base and have responded by focusing on our direct to consumer online experience, nurturing our core wholesale business and pursuing global expansion."

Mezlan will continue serving both new and loyal customers by pioneering new footwear designs, materials and comfort technologies. The brand is recognized for its creativity, diversity, and value proposition in the Luxury Men Shoes universe.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the employees who serve with such passion and commitment and for the customers who enjoy and support our brand," says Antonio Sanchez.

"We have developed decade-long partnerships with both the retail vendor community and our very loyal customer base. We are excited about our future plans and committed to Mezlan's vision of offering exclusive footwear and accessories that provide a pleasurable, high-performance experience to the gentlemen we serve," says Antonio Sanchez.

