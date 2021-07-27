MezLight™ Granted FDA Registration

The current standard for bright, focused lighting is the surgeon's headlight which has numerous downsides including physical discomfort, encouraging poor ergonomic posture, lack of sterility, and contribution to physician distraction during a procedure. Perhaps the most serious is the role headlights make to the already physically demanding activity of surgery. Holding a poor ergonomic posture to keep the headlight trained on the surgical site can ultimately lead to serious physical injury and chronic pain for the surgeon.

MezLight's surgeon-centric design approach focuses on the wellbeing of the surgeon as a key element in patient outcomes. According to MezLight inventor and co-founder Josh Mezrich his guiding tenet was "I don't want to change how people operate; I want to help them operate better".

The MezLight attaches to the OR table rail using a standard Clark Socket and delivers the light intensity and illumination performance of a surgeon's headlight without residing on the surgeon's head. MezLight's patent pending flexible neck design allows for use in a wide variety of procedures and provides increased angular cavity illumination not possible with headlights and overhead lights.

Because the MezLight is designed to be sterilized in an autoclave surgeons can control and manipulate their lighting without the need for a towel or sterile sleeve. Interruptions of and distractions to surgical workflow are reduced by the ability of the surgeon to quickly position and reposition the light. The MezLight is FDA registered and available now, details for trialing and ordering a MezLight can be found at www.mezlight.com.

About MezLight™ LLC

MezLight LLC is a privately held Madison, WI based company designing device solutions that put the wellbeing of the surgeon at the center of innovation. Visit www.mezlight.com for more information.

Contact:

MezLight LLC

[email protected]

877.404.2248

SOURCE MezLight LLC

Related Links

http://www.mezlight.com

