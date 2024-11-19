Mezrah Consulting Launches New Website

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezrah Consulting, a Tampa-based executive benefits consulting firm specializing in nonqualified deferred compensation plans, announces the launch of its newly designed website.

The redesign presents a fresh, modern look and new features crafted to enhance user experience. These features include AI chat support, streamlined navigation and information about Mezrah Consulting's newest executive benefit plan strategy, the MSO Deferral Plan™.

"Our new website was designed more as a knowledge center to educate executives and to create awareness about what is possible in better attracting and retaining executive talent," states company CEO and founder, Todd Mezrah. He adds, "The world is constantly evolving, and so is Mezrah Consulting. Our dedication to innovation drives us to continuously refine our services to better serve our clients and partners."

"Recognizing that AI is rapidly transforming the business landscape, we have added a new AI chat support feature to our website. This tool enhances the user experience, allowing website visitors to quickly find the answers they need or connect to the appropriate team member," continues Mezrah.

Visit the company's new website at https://mezrahconsulting.com

About Mezrah Consulting

Mezrah Consulting, based in Tampa, Florida, is a national executive benefits and compensation consulting firm specializing in plans for sizable publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on the design, funding, implementation, securitization and administration of nonqualified executive benefit programs, and has advised more than 300 companies throughout the U.S. As a knowledge-based and strategy-driven company, Mezrah Consulting offers clients highly creative and innovative executive benefit solutions by uncovering value and recognizing risks. Custom nonqualified benefit plans are administered through the company's affiliate mapbenefits®, a proprietary cloud-based technology platform that provides enterprise plan administration for nonqualified plans, including reporting and functionality for plan participants and plan sponsors.

For more information

Todd Mezrah

O: 813-367-1111

Email: [email protected]

