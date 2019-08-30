Mezu Cofounder & CEO To Speak At FiNext USA 2019

Mr. Brisker, a serial entrepreneur, customer experience and privacy advocate, whose previous startup, TOA Technologies was acquired by Oracle, is uniquely qualified to speak on solving consumer opportunities in the FinTech industry. Brisker started Mezu, a next-gen mobile payments app that enables users to pay and get paid from anyone without sharing any personal information in order to streamline payment while not compromising or selling their transaction data, with a full commitment to customers' privacy.

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the first global private payment app that offers choice, convenience, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere, the mobile app is available, without having to share their personal information with other customers. Mezu also offers a digital debit card powered by Mastercard, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

