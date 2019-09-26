Mezu Launches Mezu 2.0: An Exciting New User Experience With A View Towards Global Expansion

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezu, the first payments platform that gives customers the choice to pay anyone, anywhere for anything with total personal data privacy, announced today that it has launched a newly redesigned version of its popular mobile payment app. Mezu 2.0, combines even greater ease of use and choice with a modern user experience and Mezu's patent-pending privacy features.

Mezu's core philosophy of choice and privacy translates to easily being able to give and get money in multiple ways, including paying people completely anonymously; getting paid into virtual private collection boxes; alongside receiving payments from friends and family. Mezu 2.0 also provides easy access to the MezuCard, the new digital-only debit card from Mezu and Mastercard, an instantly available card that can be used globally anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

"With Mezu 2.0, we've added a whole new dimension to our offering, with the goal of reaching out to a new segment of customers in the US, and globally," said Yuval Brisker, Mezu's co-founder, and CEO. "Privacy is a global crisis. Without our knowing consent, each of us relinquishes the most secret of our thoughts, ideas, likes and dislikes, whereabouts and purchases to companies who use your data for purposes out of our control. Mezu's view is that what you buy, what you do, and where you are is information that should be yours and yours alone."

Mezu 2.0 represents the next step in advancing the company's vision of a global payment app that connects people and enhances convenience by enabling anyone to pay and get paid for anything, both domestically and internationally, without compromising the privacy of their purchase data.

"People should be able to travel anywhere in the world with easy access to the same payment app they have and use at home. Business people, travelers and tourists, students, and people working in other countries shouldn't worry about having to go to an ATM or pay foreign exchange fees to be able to use their money anywhere and how they choose" said Mr. Brisker.

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the first global private payment app that offers choice, convenience, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere without compromising the privacy of the transactions and the privacy of your data. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Through its global partnership with Mastercard, Mezu offers a digital-only debit card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

The Mezu Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

Media Contact:

Katelyn Stiver

katelyn.stiver@mezu.com

SOURCE Mezu, Inc.