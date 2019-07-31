Mezu Partners With Mastercard To Launch Digital Debit Card

The MezuCard™, a new co-branded debit card and bank account issued by Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), lets customers make purchases anywhere in the world Mastercard is accepted. This unique benefit gives Mezu users ease of use, and the peace of mind of being able to use their favorite apps, like Uber, Lime, Airbnb, hotels + airline bookings, Starbucks etc., anywhere around the globe.

Mezu is also announcing a full integration with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to give users even more options for making private purchases, anywhere.

Unlike other competing products in the market, Mezu's global partnership with Mastercard allows Mezu customers to activate their card instantly inside the Mezu app for immediate use anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Getting started with Mezu's digital debit card is easy:

Open the Mezu app and log in

Tap "Menu" then "Your MezuCard"

Tap "Start Using the MezuCard"

You'll see your MezuCard in the app menu

Add to Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay for in-store merchant purchases

Use MezuCard anywhere Mastercard is accepted online

The MezuCard digital debit card is protected by the app's biometric technology for an additional level of user privacy and security. With the MezuCard, customers can safely make purchases knowing their transaction data is not being shared with anyone as both Mezu and Mastercard will not share personally identifiable data and transaction histories with third parties.

"We are excited to launch our worldwide partnership with Mastercard with the new global MezuCard," said Yuval Brisker, Co-Founder, CEO & President of Mezu. "By launching a digital-only debit card, we're making good on our commitment to provide the most payment options on the most private payment platform available today. Mezu doesn't ask its customers to sacrifice privacy in the name of convenience, or convenience for the sake of privacy. We believe users should have it all and with the MezuCard launch, it's never been easier to make payments anywhere in the world, easily, securely and privately."

"Our partnership with Mezu is centered on a mutual vision of enabling people to lead a digital lifestyle in a seamless and secure manner. Alongside an unparalleled commitment to consumers' privacy our joint goal is to provide consumers with frictionless convenience, no matter where they are in the world," said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. "We're looking forward to expanding this relationship to provide the Mezu community buying power anywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world."

Mezu is available on iOS and Android . Start spending securely with Mezu for Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay today.

About Mezu

Mezu is disrupting the global payments space with a private payment app that also offers choice, convenience, and international portability, across its product suite. The Mezu app works like virtual cash and enables customers to pay anyone, anywhere the mobile app is available, without having to share their personal information with other customers. Mezu also offers a digital debit card powered by Mastercard, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Mezu is available in the U.S. on the Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

The Mezu Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

Contact: Katelyn Stiver, Director of Marketing, Mezu, katelyn.stiver@mezu.com

SOURCE Mezu, Inc.

