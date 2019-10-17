Mezu Wins Gold At W3 Awards

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezu , the first private payment app that gives customers the choice to pay anyone, anywhere for anything with safety guaranteed, announced today that its newly redesigned app, Mezu 2.0, won a 2019 W3 Gold award in the Mobile Apps/Sites-Finance category.

The W3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide.

"Our team is dedicated to creating an incredible experience for our customers with a focus on choice, flexibility, convenience, fun and most importantly a completely private mobile payment experience," said Yuval Brisker, Mezu's co-founder and CEO. "Winning Gold is always great, giving us the kind of feedback we need to continue to solidify the creative work that we're doing on behalf of our customers in concert with the value we're providing."

"We were once again amazed by the high level of execution and creativity found in the entries we received this year. Our W³ winners continue to embody what the internet is all about as they once again raise the bar in Web development and design," said Derek Howard, director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, in a press release.

The W3 Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the only global private payment app that offers choice, privacy, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere without compromising the privacy of the transactions and the privacy of your data. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Through its global partnership with Mastercard, Mezu offers a digital-only debit card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu. The Mezu Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

