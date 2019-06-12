Mezzanine from Oblong Industries Now a Part of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program and Global Price List

Mezzanine complements Cisco Webex videoconferencing and collaboration solutions by enhancing the content sharing capabilities of meeting room environments. Mezzanine unites display surfaces and transforms them into a flexible canvas for multiple users and multiple streams of content simultaneously. In addition to the obvious benefit for presentation, it enables a new kind of meeting democracy where collaborators in a room, in connected rooms, or working remotely all have the ability to control and contribute to a shared workspace at the same time. By assembling the teams' multiple data streams side by side, more informed decisions can be made more quickly and accurately.

"We've worked closely with Cisco over the last year to bring the dynamic multi-share capabilities of Mezzanine's fluid UI to the Cisco suite of enterprise solutions for teamwork," comments Oblong CEO John Underkoffler. "With Mezzanine now on the GPL Cisco sellers have the means to truly transform the collaborative capabilities of the conferencing solutions already placed with their customers, and to specify the most capable and exhilarating collaboration solutions for every new briefing center, meeting room, and huddle space. We are excited to share these innovations with the Cisco community, and to share the knowledge that, given the opportunity to share content streams simultaneously, people will."

Usage statistics gleaned with the permission of Oblong's customers indicate that when meeting participants are sharing content streams in Mezzanine, more than 60% of the time two or more streams of content are being shared at a time, and 25% of the time four or more streams of content are being shared. This is a strong indication of the value end users place on being able to see their multiple data sources simultaneously and side by side. With the addition of Mezzanine to the Cisco meeting environment the sharing capacity increases up to ten-fold, from a single shared stream of content to up to 10 streams at once. This makes Cisco videoconferencing solutions all the more valuable to those who have them. By implementing Mezzanine across the meeting spaces of a distributed enterprise, workers recognize the value placed on employee enablement to achieve the company's goals.

New SKUs on the Cisco GPL

Mezzanine extends the Cisco Webex meeting experience with enhanced content collaboration capabilities and more flexible utilization of on-screen real estate that users embrace. There are three software SKUs on the GPL for the Mezzanine 200 Series, 300 Series, and 600 Series solutions. These SKU's carry a Cisco-first experience, blending multi-share capabilities into the familiar Cisco Webex interface. API integration automates standard call functions including dialing, answering, hang-up, and content sharing so users can easily connect and get to work in familiar fashion with the same Cisco style walk-up experience as they've always had. The new UI is making it easier than ever for users to discover multi-share, and to share multiple streams of content simultaneously. Calls to action and an on-screen prompts guide users to the new capabilities of the joint offering.

Enterprise customers ready to enhance the collaborative capabilities of their existing Cisco videoconferencing estate are encouraged to contact their Cisco sales representatives. Attendees at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference in San Diego this week, are encouraged to visit Oblong in the Cisco Collaboration Village to experience Mezzanine + Cisco Webex first hand. Oblong representatives are also available at booth #4285 at InfoComm in Orlando. Learn more at https://www.oblong.com/cisco.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is the technology platform that defines the next era of computing: multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, and multi-location interaction for dynamic and immersive visual collaboration. This focus continues with the debut of Rumpus™ for purely virtual teams. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners. It is a winner of the 2019 Red Dot Award for Product Design. Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Oblong Industries, Inc.