Mezzion Pharmaceuticals Applauds Give Kids a Chance Act Becoming Law

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzion Pharmaceuticals today welcomed the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act becoming law following President Trump's signing of H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026.

The legislation restores the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) program and advances reforms designed to support pediatric drug development and accelerate patient access to life-saving therapies.

"This signing reinforces a national commitment to children and families living with rare diseases," said Dean Park, Chairman and CEO of Mezzion Pharmaceuticals. "As Mezzion works to bring the first potential approved therapy for patients with Fontan physiology, policies like the Give Kids a Chance Act are critical to sustaining innovation and accelerating access for communities with no approved options."

Single ventricle congenital heart disease was among the conditions represented in national efforts to restore the PRV program. During Congressional engagement, Mezzion served as an industry advocate while a patient representative highlighted the single ventricle community in legislative briefings and on a Congressional panel with the bill's author, bringing real-world patient impact directly into the policy discussion. As an active member of the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC), Mezzion supported these efforts through the coalition's broader multi-year advocacy campaign.

About Mezzion Pharmaceuticals

Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 140410), is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for rare and underserved diseases. Mezzion is developing JURVIGO® (udenafil) as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients with single ventricle congenital heart disease and Fontan physiology. JURVIGO is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority. For more information, visit www.mezzion.com and www.FUEL2Study.com.

Trademarks

JURVIGO® is a registered trademark of Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd.

Media Contacts:

John Presser, EVP, CBO: [email protected]

Mr. Sung-Il Noh, CFO: [email protected]

SOURCE Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc