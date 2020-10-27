MF DOOM Announces New Merch Drop, Physical Masks, and a Second Augmented Reality Blockchain Auction

This merch drop follows DOOM's first foray into the realm of digital collectibles, when the enigmatic rapper teamed up with Rhymesayers Entertainment and Illust Space to drop a batch of augmented reality masks minted on the blockchain. This collection reached a full lot sellout last week at auction.

Following the success of the first auction, the teams have minted a second series of extremely rare monster-inspired MF DOOM masks, which will be available for auction starting October 29, 2020 on the Illust Space platform. This second auction will be for a total of three masks, available in two rare variants — a series of two "Mummy" masks and one "Sludge" mask. As with the first series, collectors will be able to buy, sell and trade, as well as project the augmented reality masks into the "real world" through Illust Space's web application and participating partnerships. See below for more information on this cutting-edge collaboration.

Sign up for more information on the auction here: https://app.illust.space/

"The first auction saw over 20,000 visitors to the site, 2.1 million views of the AR effects across social media, and all 8 items auctioned sold above listing price," says Rob McCarty, Co-Founder and CEO of Illust Space. "This second drop is going to be very special, tapping in to both the great heritage of MF DOOM and the Halloween spirit in a way only a super villain could."

More about MF DOOM:

One of hip-hop's most beloved anti-heroes, the ever-inventive MF DOOM (often referred to as simply DOOM) has received widespread praise for his sharp, candid rhymes, as well as his choppy, sample-heavy production style. Initially known as Zev Love X, a member of the short-lived but influential Golden Era rap group K.M.D, the MC/producer born Daniel Dumile re-emerged at the end of the '90s with a persona and logo patterned after the Marvel Comics super villain Dr. Doom. He reinforced his enigmatic persona by donning an elaborate iron mask during all of his public appearances, in addition to occasionally hiring stand-ins for his performances. MF DOOM's music has been described as, "the fine line between insanity and genius". Unconventional, abstract, unorthodox; these words merely scrape the surface of defining his approach musically, conceptually, even rhythmically. MF DOOM is the living personification of hip-hop as an act of rebellion.

About Illust Space:

Illust Space is a platform agnostic gateway for artists, technologists, idealists, and pragmatists to populate the "immersive layer" with art and culture. Using its proprietary blockchain auction and minting platform "Hash the Mesh", Illust Space is offering augmented reality artists the opportunity to publish and track provenance of their 3D art across video games, apps, social media networks, galleries, metaverses, and amongst the emerging class of digital art collectors.

