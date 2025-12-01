mF International Closes $500 Million Private Placement to Launch Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (Nasdaq: MFI) ("mF International" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed the private placement previously announced on November 21, 2025 (the "Private Placement"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $500.0 million through the issuance of 50 million Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $10.00 per Class A ordinary share or pre-funded warrant.

The net proceeds will be used primarily to advance the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, including the acquisition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and other select cryptocurrencies, with the balance allocated to general corporate purposes.

Mr. Dawei Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of mF International, stated, "The successful closing of this $500.0 million Private Placement marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic evolution. This capital enhances our financial flexibility to execute a disciplined, cycle-adaptive digital asset treasury strategy focused on optimizing returns, managing risk, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. By strategically diversifying our balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating institutional adoption of digital assets."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong operating subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. mF has announced its plans to initiate a digital asset treasury strategy, which will include investments in BCH (Bitcoin Cash) and other digital assets. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

