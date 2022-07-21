MF LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Missfresh Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Missfresh investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/missfresh-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=30037&wire=4

MF investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Missfresh during the relevant time frame, you have until September 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

