MF License Center Helps HF Sinclair Refine Fuel Tax Reporting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Fuel License Center (MFLC), a leading source of data for oil and gas companies to automate fuel tax compliance, today announced its welcoming of the opportunity to work with HF Sinclair Corporation ("HF Sinclair"). HF Sinclair has a strong marketing presence and is leveraging the cloud-based excise tax software to enhance and scale their growing indirect tax reporting operations.

As a leading integrated downstream petroleum and renewable fuels company, HF Sinclair endures exposure to continuous and challenging compliance demands across the country. HF Sinclair utilizes the tax compliance platform from MF License Center to improve tax return filing by more efficiently and accurately sourcing tax licenses. In addition to saving time and cost, the company reduces risk exposure, eliminates manual processes, and streamlines tax operations.

"Sourcing fuel tax licenses to complement their existing filing software provides new opportunities to automate excise tax compliance," said Matthew Schmeisser, founder and developer of the platform at MF License Center. "We are honored to welcome the opportunity to work with the newly formed HF Sinclair Corporation and look forward to supporting their talented tax team as they extend their legacy."

Motor Fuel License Center helps companies source data to automate fuel tax compliance. Its cloud-based software solves a well-known gap in tax compliance for oil and gas companies. As a single data source for preloaded license content, the platform complements any tax software to complete tax determination, return preparation, and reporting compliance. To learn more about its compliance automation capabilities for enterprise, including integration opportunities, visit www.MFLicenseCenter.com .

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products in 19 states principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum products and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries. Explore more at www.HFSinclair.com .

