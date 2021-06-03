MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Appointment of Laurie Goodman as Non-Executive Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Laurie Goodman as non-executive Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Goodman assumes the role of Board Chair from George H. Krauss, who retired from the Board after 24 years of service as a director of MFA following the company's annual meeting of stockholders held earlier in June.

Ms. Goodman has been a director of MFA since 2014 and has been a member of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee since joining the Board, and she has been Chair of the Audit Committee since 2017.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

