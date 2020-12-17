MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.075 per Share
MFA Financial, Inc.
Dec 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.075 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2020.
MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.
Category: Dividends
