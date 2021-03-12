MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.075 per Share
MFA Financial, Inc.
Mar 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.075 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021.
MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.
