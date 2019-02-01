MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Feb 15, 2019, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.  This dividend is payable on March 29, 2019, to preferred stockholders of record as of March 4, 2019.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

CONTACT: 
InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com
212-207-6488 
www.mfafinancial.com

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mfafinancial.com

Also from this source

Feb 01, 2019, 13:27 ET MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter...

Dec 13, 2018, 09:15 ET MFA Financial, Inc. Names Gudmundur Kristjansson and Bryan...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Feb 15, 2019, 09:15 ET