MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 29, 2018.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.