MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

News provided by

MFA Financial, Inc.

Mar 11, 2020, 16:58 ET

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020.  The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Investor Contact:
MFA Investor Relations
212-207-6488
www.mfafinancial.com  

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

