MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

MFA Financial, Inc.

09:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.  This dividend is payable on June 29, 2018, to preferred stockholders of record as of June 4, 2018.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

