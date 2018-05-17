MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. This dividend is payable on June 29, 2018, to preferred stockholders of record as of June 4, 2018.