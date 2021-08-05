MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) today provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 financial results update:

MFA generated second quarter net income of $58.5 million , or $0.13 per common share.

, or per common share. MFA paid a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.10 per share of common stock on July 30, 2021 , an increase of 33% over the first quarter dividend paid to common shareholders.

per share of common stock on , an increase of 33% over the first quarter dividend paid to common shareholders. GAAP book value at June 30, 2021 was $4.65 per common share, while Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure of MFA's financial position that adjusts GAAP book value by the amount of unrealized market value changes in residential whole loans held at carrying value for GAAP reporting, was $5.12 per common share at quarter-end.

was per common share, while Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure of MFA's financial position that adjusts GAAP book value by the amount of unrealized market value changes in residential whole loans held at carrying value for GAAP reporting, was per common share at quarter-end. Our portfolio of residential mortgage assets delivered solid second quarter earnings and stable book value despite a volatile market for residential mortgage assets.

Net interest income increased on a sequential quarter basis by over 16% to $59.0 million as we continued to execute on initiatives to lower the cost of financing our investments with more durable forms of borrowing. Interest expense decreased approximately 15% quarter over quarter. For the second quarter, the net interest spread generated by our interest bearing portfolio increased to 3.02%.

as we continued to execute on initiatives to lower the cost of financing our investments with more durable forms of borrowing. Interest expense decreased approximately 15% quarter over quarter. For the second quarter, the net interest spread generated by our interest bearing portfolio increased to 3.02%. Two securitizations were completed during the quarter. These included a securitization of $394 million of Non-QM loans, with $371 million of bonds sold at a blended cost of 1.37%, lowering the funding rate on these loans by approximately 200 bps. In addition, we completed a securitization of $473 million of previously securitized and other re-performing loans, with $435 million of bonds sold at a blended cost of 1.30%, lowering the funding rate on these loans by approximately 85 bps.

of Non-QM loans, with of bonds sold at a blended cost of 1.37%, lowering the funding rate on these loans by approximately 200 bps. In addition, we completed a securitization of of previously securitized and other re-performing loans, with of bonds sold at a blended cost of 1.30%, lowering the funding rate on these loans by approximately 85 bps. Loan purchase activity of $857 million approached levels last achieved in the first quarter of 2020, with acquisitions including approximately $375 million of Non-QM and $175 million of Business Purpose loans. In addition, we purchased over $300 million of "Agency eligible investor loans", which are residential mortgage loans on investor properties that conform to the standards for purchase by a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"). This purchase activity exceeded portfolio run-off, resulting in net loan portfolio growth of approximately $360 million .

Commenting on the second quarter 2021 results, Craig Knutson, MFA's CEO and President, said, "MFA had a very solid second quarter of 2021, as our portfolio performed well and our ongoing efforts to use securitizations to term out and lower our funding costs drove financial results. We earned $0.13 per common share in the second quarter, and produced a total economic return of 2.6%. We increased net interest income by 16% versus Q1 2021. I am also happy to report that our portfolio acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded runoff for the first time since the onset of COVID. Through our stock repurchase program, we purchased 5.7 million shares during the second quarter at an average price of $4.19 or approximately 82% of economic book value. Finally, on July 1, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Lima One Capital, a leading nationwide originator and servicer of business purpose loans (BPLs). With the acquisition of Lima One, we expect to materially enhance our capability to purchase and service BPLs, which include fix and flip, single family and other rental and multifamily loans. MFA has purchased over $1 billion of BPLs from Lima One since 2017, and we are excited to add the Lima One team to the MFA family."

Mr. Knutson added, "Our second quarter results were driven by strong portfolio performance, with lower loan balances and improving mortgage credit leading to a release of CECL reserves of $8.9 million. On the liability side, we continue to execute on our plan to reduce funding costs through securitizations. We completed a Non-QM securitization in April 2021 and a re-lever of a re-performing and non-performing loan securitization in June 2021. These transactions deliver a meaningful benefit by terming out non-mark-to-market financing while significantly reducing borrowing costs and also generating more liquidity. Our income statement demonstrates the impact of these transactions, as our interest expense decreased by 15%."

Mr. Knutson continued, "We also took advantage of a strong housing market to continue to reduce our REO portfolio, selling 139 properties for aggregate proceeds of $38.0 million and generating $3.9 million of gains."

Q2 2021 Portfolio Activity

MFA's residential mortgage investment portfolio increased by $299.0 million during the second quarter, as loan purchase activity exceeded portfolio run-off. Loan acquisitions were more than triple the prior quarter, with $373.6 million of Non-QM loans, $308.1 million of Agency eligible investor loans, and $175.2 million of Business Purpose loans purchased during the quarter.

At June 30, 2021, our investments in residential whole loans totaled $5.6 billion. Of this amount, $3.8 billion are Purchased Performing Loans, $581.0 million are Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans and $1.2 billion are Purchased Non-performing Loans. During the quarter, we recognized approximately $69.0 million of Interest Income on residential whole loans in our consolidated statements of operations, representing a yield of 5.48%. Purchased Performing Loans generated a yield of 4.45%, Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans generated a yield of 7.17% and Purchased Non-performing Loans generated a yield of 7.98%. Overall loan portfolio yields were 45 bps higher than the prior quarter primarily due to higher interest income recognized on Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans and Purchased Non-performing Loans. Overall delinquency rates across our residential whole loan portfolio continue to be moderate. The amount of Non-QM loans that were 60 or more days delinquent, measured as a percentage of the unpaid principal balance, decreased during the quarter and was 7.8% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.0% at March 31, 2021. In addition, the amount of Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans that were 90 or more days delinquent, measured as a percentage of the unpaid principal balance, decreased during the quarter and was 18.0% at June 30, 2021, compared to 19.0% at March 31, 2021. Delinquency levels for our Rehabilitation loans decreased from the prior quarter, with loans that were 60 or more days delinquent totaling $120.4 million, compared to $149.2 million at March 31, 2021. The percentage amount of Purchased Non-performing Loans that were 90 or more days delinquent decreased to 43.7% at June 30, 2021 from 46.0% at March 31, 2021.

For the second quarter, a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $8.9 million was recorded on residential whole loans held at carrying value, primarily reflecting lower loan balances and adjustments to certain macro-economic assumptions used in our credit loss forecasts. The total allowance for credit losses recorded on residential whole loans held at carrying value at June 30, 2021 was $54.3 million. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, reserves for credit losses totaling approximately $512,000 were recorded related to undrawn commitments on loans held at carrying value.

Our Purchased Non-performing Loans and certain of our Purchased Performing Loans are measured at fair value as a result of the election of the fair option at acquisition, with changes in the fair value and other non-interest related income from these loans recorded in Other income, net each period. For the second quarter, net gains of $6.0 million were recorded, primarily reflecting unrealized fair value changes in the underlying loans.

In addition, as of the end of the quarter, we held approximately $205 million of REO properties, which decreased from $220 million as of the end of the first quarter as foreclosure activity remains muted, while asset sales continued. MFA's proactive asset management team continues to take advantage of current market conditions and has been able to shorten liquidation timelines and increase property sale proceeds, leading to improved outcomes and better returns.

At the end of the second quarter, MFA held approximately $303 million of Securities, at fair value, including $196.5 million of MSR-related assets and $106.3 million of CRT securities.

General and Administrative and other expenses

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, MFA's costs for compensation and benefits and other general and administrative expenses were $16.8 million, or an annualized 2.66% of average stockholders' equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Expenses this quarter included the impact of annual equity awards to non-employee directors, professional services costs related to the Lima One acquisition and a catch-up adjustment to increase the incentive compensation accrual.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 2, 2020, MFA's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which MFA may repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock through the end of 2022. Under this program during the second quarter (in the period permitted under the program), the Company repurchased 5,659,551 shares of common stock at an average price of $4.19 per share. For the period from January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, the Company purchased 11,606,229 shares of common stock at an average price of $4.14 per share. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was permitted to purchase an additional $117.7 million of its common stock.

MFA expects to fund the share repurchases from current cash balances and future investment portfolio run-off. The Company currently has approximately 440.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

The following table presents MFA's asset allocation as of June 30, 2021, and the second quarter 2021 yield on average interest-earning assets, average cost of funds and net interest rate spread for the various asset types.

Table 1 - Asset Allocation

At June 30, 2021

Purchased

Performing

Loans (1)

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (2)

Purchased

Non-

Performing

Loans

Securities, at

fair value

Real Estate

Owned

Other,

net (3)

Total ($ in Millions)



























Fair Value/Carrying Value

$ 3,802



$ 581



$ 1,168



$ 303



$ 205



$ 1,027



$ 7,086

Payable for Unsettled Purchases

(131)



—



—



—



—



—



(131)

Financing Agreements with non-

mark-to-market collateral provisions

(419)



(136)



(232)



—



(8)



—



(795)

Financing Agreements with mark-to-

market collateral provisions

(929)



(105)



(139)



(178)



(10)



—



(1,361)

Less Securitized Debt

(1,397)



(232)



(391)



—



(26)



—



(2,046)

Less Convertible Senior Notes

—



—



—



—



—



(226)



(226)

Net Equity Allocated

$ 926



$ 108



$ 406



$ 125



$ 161



$ 801



$ 2,527

Debt/Net Equity Ratio (4)

3.1x



4.4x



1.9x



1.4x



0.3x







1.8x































For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021















Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (5)(6)

4.45%



7.17%



7.98



24.57%



N/A







5.51%

Less Average Cost of Funds (7)

(2.09)



(2.39)



(2.71)



(1.81)



(3.15)







(2.49)

Net Interest Rate Spread

2.36%



4.78%



5.27



22.76%



(3.15)%







3.02%







(1) Includes $2.4 billion of Non-QM loans, $421.1 million of Rehabilitation loans, $524.9 million of Single-family rental loans, $118.3 million of Seasoned performing loans and $308.6 million of Agency eligible investor loans. At June 30, 2021, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be approximately $3.9 billion. (2) At June 30, 2021, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be approximately $697.1 million. (3) Includes $906.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $8.8 million of restricted cash, and $81.5 million of capital contributions made to loan origination partners, as well as other assets and other liabilities. (4) Total Debt/Net Equity ratio represents the sum of borrowings under our financing agreements noted above as a multiple of net equity allocated. (5) Yields reported on our interest earning assets are calculated based on the interest income recorded and the average amortized cost for the quarter of the respective asset. At June 30, 2021, the amortized cost of our securities, at fair value was $235.0 million. In addition, the yield for residential whole loans at carrying value was 5.44%, net of 4 basis points of servicing fee expense incurred during the quarter. For GAAP reporting purposes, such expenses are included in Loan servicing and other related operating expenses in our statement of operations. Yield reported on Securities, at fair value includes $8.4 million of accretion income recognized on the redemption at par of a MSR-related asset that had been held at amortized cost basis below par due to an impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding this accretion, the yield reported would have been 11.13%. (6) Average cost of funds includes interest on financing agreements, Convertible Senior Notes and securitized debt.

The following table presents the activity for our residential mortgage asset portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Activity Q2 2021

(In Millions)

March 31, 2021

Runoff (1)

Acquisitions

Other (2)

June 30, 2021

Change Residential whole loans and REO

$ 5,409



$ (538)



$ 857



$ 28



$ 5,756



$ 347

Securities, at fair value

351



(52)



—



4



303



(48)

Totals

$ 5,760



$ (590)



$ 857



$ 32



$ 6,059



$ 299







(1) Primarily includes principal repayments and sales of REO. (2) Primarily includes changes in fair value, draws on previously originated Rehabilitation loans, and changes in the allowance for credit losses.

The following tables present information on our investments in residential whole loans.

Residential Whole Loans at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

Table 3 - Portfolio composition





Held at Carrying Value

Held at Fair Value

Total (Dollars In Thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Purchased Performing Loans:























Non-QM loans

$ 1,960,855



$ 2,357,185



$ 479,859



$ —



$ 2,440,714



$ 2,357,185

Rehabilitation loans

364,463



581,801



68,234



—



432,697



581,801

Single-family rental loans

417,544



446,374



109,685



—



527,229



446,374

Seasoned performing loans

118,366



136,264



—



—



118,366



136,264

Agency eligible investor loans

—



—



308,626



—



308,626



—

Total Purchased Performing Loans

$ 2,861,228



$ 3,521,624



$ 966,404



$ —



$ 3,827,632



$ 3,521,624



























Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 609,157



$ 673,708



$ —



$ —



$ 609,157



$ 673,708



























Allowance for Credit Losses

$ (54,261)



$ (86,833)



$ —



$ —



$ (54,261)



$ (86,833)



























Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ —



$ —



$ 1,168,451



$ 1,216,902



$ 1,168,451



$ 1,216,902



























Total Residential Whole Loans

$ 3,416,124



$ 4,108,499



$ 2,134,855



$ 1,216,902



$ 5,550,979



$ 5,325,401



























Number of loans

11,434



13,112



7,158



5,622



18,592



18,734



Table 4 - Yields and average balances





For the Three-Month Period Ended (Dollars in Thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020



Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield

Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield

Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield Purchased Performing Loans:



































Non-QM loans

$ 21,968



$ 2,327,256



3.78%



$ 22,189



$ 2,315,890



3.83%



$ 37,259



$ 3,061,828



4.87%

Rehabilitation loans

7,329



454,939



6.44%



6,668



540,550



4.93%



13,312



929,921



5.73%

Single-family rental loans

6,906



479,233



5.76%



7,081



447,585



6.33%



7,268



500,846



5.80%

Seasoned performing loans

1,540



125,056



4.93%



1,990



132,897



5.99%



2,253



160,695



5.61%

Agency eligible investor loans

262



32,114



3.26%



—



—



—%



—



—



—%

Total Purchased Performing Loans

38,005



3,418,598



4.45%



37,928



3,436,922



4.41%



60,092



4,653,290



5.17%







































Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

11,303



630,217



7.17%



8,290



662,924



5.00%



9,335



736,225



5.07%







































Purchased Non-Performing Loans

19,708



987,860



7.98%



18,320



1,027,491



7.13%



15,410



1,137,097



5.42%







































Total Residential whole loans

$ 69,016



$ 5,036,675



5.48%



$ 64,538



$ 5,127,337



5.03%



$ 84,837



$ 6,526,612



5.20%



Table 5 - Net Interest Spread





For the Three-Month Period Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020













Purchased Performing Loans











Net Yield (1)

4.45%



4.41%



5.17%

Cost of Funding (2)

2.09%



2.46%



6.34%

Net Interest Spread (3)

2.36%



1.95%



(1.17)%















Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans











Net Yield (1)

7.17%



5.00%



5.07%

Cost of Funding (2)

2.39%



2.86%



6.03%

Net Interest Spread (3)

4.78%



2.14%



(0.96)%















Purchased Non-Performing Loans











Net Yield (1)

7.98%



7.13%



5.42%

Cost of Funding (2)

2.71%



3.41%



5.55%

Net Interest Spread (3)

5.27%



3.72%



(0.13)%















Total Residential Whole Loans











Net Yield (1)

5.48%



5.03%



5.20%

Cost of Funding (2)

2.25%



2.70%



6.15%

Net Interest Spread (3)

3.23%



2.33%



(0.95)%







(1) Reflects annualized interest income on Residential whole loans divided by average amortized cost of Residential whole loans. Excludes servicing costs. (2) Reflects annualized interest expense divided by average balance of repurchase agreements, agreements with non-mark-to-market collateral provisions, and securitized debt. Cost of funding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 includes the impact of amortization of $12.5 million of losses previously recorded in OCI related to Swaps unwound during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 that had been previously designated as hedges for accounting purposes. The amortization of these losses increased the funding cost by 116 basis points for Purchased Performing Loans, 107 basis points for Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, 77 basis points for Purchased Non-Performing Loans, and 107 basis points for total Residential whole loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, following the closing of certain financing transactions and our exit from forbearance arrangements, and an evaluation of our anticipated future financing transactions, $49.9 million of unamortized losses on Swaps previously designated as hedges for accounting purposes was transferred from OCI to earnings, as it was determined that certain financing transactions that were previously expected to be hedged by these Swaps were no longer probable of occurring. In addition, cost of funding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was significantly higher than for prior periods as it reflects default interest and/or higher rates charged by lenders while we were under a forbearance agreement. (3) Reflects the difference between the net yield on average Residential whole loans and average cost of funds on Residential whole loans.

Table 6 - Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents a roll-forward of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's Residential Whole Loans, at Carrying Value:





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars In Thousands)

Non-QM

Loans

Rehabilitation

Loans (1)(2)

Single-family

Rental Loans

Seasoned

Performing

Loans

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (3)

Totals Allowance for credit losses at

December 31, 2020

$ 21,068



$ 18,371



$ 3,918



$ 107



$ 43,369



$ 86,833

Current provision

(6,523)



(3,700)



(1,172)



(41)



(10,936)



(22,372)

Write-offs

—



(1,003)



—



—



(214)



(1,217)

Allowance for credit losses at

March 31, 2021

$ 14,545



$ 13,668



$ 2,746



$ 66



$ 32,219



$ 63,244

Current provision/(reversal)

(2,416)



(1,809)



(386)



(9)



(3,963)



(8,583)

Write-offs

(37)



(255)



—



—



(108)



(400)

Allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021

$ 12,092



$ 11,604



$ 2,360



$ 57



$ 28,148



$ 54,261









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars In Thousands)

Non-QM

Loans

Rehabilitation

Loans (1)(2)

Single-family

Rental Loans

Seasoned

Performing

Loans

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (3)

Totals Allowance for credit losses at

December 31, 2019

$ 388



$ 2,331



$ 62



$ —



$ 244



$ 3,025

Transition adjustment on adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4)

6,904



517



754



19



62,361



70,555

Current provision

26,358



33,213



6,615



230



8,481



74,897

Write-offs

—



(428)



—



—



(219)



(647)

Valuation adjustment on loans held for sale

70,181



—



—



—



—



70,181

Allowance for credit and valuation losses at

March 31, 2020

$ 103,831



$ 35,633



$ 7,431



$ 249



$ 70,867



$ 218,011

Current provision/(reversal)

(2,297)



(5,213)



(500)



(25)



(2,579)



(10,614)

Write-offs

—



(420)



—



—



(207)



(627)

Valuation adjustment on loans held for sale

(70,181)



—



—



—



—



(70,181)

Allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020

$ 31,353



$ 30,000



$ 6,931



$ 224



$ 68,081



$ 136,589







(1) In connection with purchased Rehabilitation loans, the Company had unfunded commitments of $40.3 million and $94.5 million as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, with an allowance for credit losses of $512,000 and $2.1 million at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such allowance is included in "Other liabilities" in the Company's consolidated balance sheets. (2) Includes $120.4 million and $181.8 million of loans that were assessed for credit losses based on a collateral dependent methodology as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Includes $83.1 million and $100.0 million of loans that were assessed for credit losses based on a collateral dependent methodology as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (4) Of the $70.6 million of reserves recorded on adoption of ASU 2016-13, $8.3 million was recorded as an adjustment to stockholders' equity and $62.4 million was recorded as a "gross up" of the amortized cost basis of Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans.

Table 7 - Credit related metrics/Residential Whole Loans at Carrying Value

June 30, 2021





Carrying

Value

Amortized

Cost Basis

Unpaid

Principal

Balance

("UPB")

Weighted

Average

Coupon (1)

Weighted

Average

Term to

Maturity

(Months)

Weighted

Average

LTV

Ratio (2)

Weighted

Average

Original

FICO (3)

Aging by Amortized Cost Basis





















Past Due Days (Dollars In Thousands)















Current

30-59

60-89

90+ Purchased Performing

Loans:











































Non-QM loans (4)

$ 1,948,763



$ 1,960,855



$ 1,908,905



5.81%



347

63%



712

$ 1,725,889



$ 58,059



$ 36,856



$ 140,051

Rehabilitation loans (4)

352,859



364,463



364,463



7.21



5

65



723

226,865



17,150



11,506



108,942

Single-family rental loans (4)

415,184



417,544



413,060



6.29



322

69



730

386,091



5,858



3,000



22,595

Seasoned performing loans (4)

118,309



118,366



129,536



2.96



167

39



722

107,762



943



538



9,123

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans (4)(5)

581,009



609,157



712,102



4.54



284

71



N/A

N/M



N/M



N/M



105,487

Residential whole loans,

at carrying value,

total or weighted average

$ 3,416,124



$ 3,470,385



$ 3,528,066



5.67%



289



























December 31, 2020





Carrying

Value

Amortized

Cost Basis

Unpaid

Principal

Balance

("UPB")

Weighted

Average

Coupon (1)

Weighted

Average

Term to

Maturity

(Months)

Weighted

Average

LTV

Ratio (2)

Weighted

Average

Original

FICO (3)

Aging by Amortized Cost Basis





















Past Due Days (Dollars In Thousands)















Current

30-59

60-89

90+ Purchased Performing

Loans:











































Non-QM loans (4)

$ 2,336,117



$ 2,357,185



$ 2,294,086



5.84%



351

64%



712

$ 2,099,134



$ 73,163



$ 36,501



$ 148,387

Rehabilitation loans (4)

563,430



581,801



581,801



7.29



3

63



719

390,706



29,315



25,433



136,347

Single-family rental loans (4)

442,456



446,374



442,208



6.32



324

70



730

415,386



6,652



3,948



20,388

Seasoned performing loans (4)

136,157



136,264



149,004



3.30



171

40



723

124,877



2,186



1,170



8,031

Purchased Credit

Deteriorated Loans (4)(5)

630,339



673,708



782,319



4.46



287

76



N/A

N/M



N/M



N/M



119,621

Residential whole loans,

at carrying value,

total or weighted average

$ 4,108,499



$ 4,195,332



$ 4,249,418



5.77%



282





























(1) Weighted average is calculated based on the interest bearing principal balance of each loan within the related category. For loans acquired with servicing rights released by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation do not reflect loan servicing fees. For loans acquired with servicing rights retained by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation are net of servicing fees. (2) LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Rehabilitation loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated "after repaired" value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Rehabilitation loans, totaling $134.2 million and $189.9 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an "as is" valuation. The weighted average LTV of these loans based on the current unpaid principal balance and the valuation obtained during underwriting, is 69% and 69% at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful. (3) Excludes loans for which no Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO") score is available. (4) At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the difference between the Carrying Value and Amortized Cost Basis represents the related allowance for credit losses. (5) Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans tend to be characterized by varying performance of the underlying borrowers over time, including loans where multiple months of payments are received in a period to bring the loan to current status, followed by months where no payments are received. Accordingly, delinquency information is presented only for loans that are more than 90 days delinquent.

Table 8 - LTV 90+ Days Delinquencies

The following table presents certain information regarding the Company's Residential whole loans that are 90 days or more delinquent:





June 30, 2021 (Dollars In Thousands)

Carrying Value /

Fair Value

UPB

LTV (1) Residential whole loans, at carrying value











Purchased credit deteriorated loans

$ 105,487



$ 128,147



84.6%

Non-QM loans

$ 140,051



$ 137,252



65.8%

Rehabilitation loans

$ 108,942



$ 108,942



67.9%

Single-family rental loans

$ 22,595



$ 22,595



73.7%

Seasoned performing loans

$ 9,123



$ 9,792



50.1%

Total Residential whole loans, at carrying value

$ 386,198



$ 406,728



















Residential whole loans, at fair value











Purchased non-performing loans

$ 510,611



$ 527,572



82.2%

Purchased performing loans

$ 2,974



$ 3,003



65.3%

Total Residential whole loans, at fair value

$ 513,585



$ 530,575













December 31, 2020 (Dollars In Thousands)

Carrying Value /

Fair Value

UPB

LTV (1) Residential whole loans, at carrying value











Purchased credit deteriorated loans

$ 119,621



$ 145,028



86.7%

Non-QM loans

$ 148,387



$ 144,681



65.9%

Rehabilitation loans

$ 136,347



$ 136,347



65.8%

Single-family rental loans

$ 20,388



$ 20,233



72.7%

Seasoned performing loans

$ 8,031



$ 8,823



55.1%

Total Residential whole loans, at carrying value

$ 432,774



$ 455,112



















Residential whole loans, at fair value











Purchased non-performing loans

$ 571,729



$ 625,621



86.8%

Purchased performing loans

$ —



$ —



—%

Total Residential whole loans, at fair value

$ 571,729



$ 625,621











(1) LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Rehabilitation loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated "after repaired" value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Rehabilitation loans, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an "as is" valuation. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful.

Table 9 - Net gain/(loss) on residential whole loans measured at fair value through earnings





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net unrealized gains/(losses)

$ 6,226



$ 2,010



$ 38,313



$ (72,546)

Other Income (1)

(205)



2,900



(803)



2,147

Total

$ 6,021



$ 4,910



$ 37,510



$ (70,399)







(1) Primarily includes cash payments received from private mortgage insurance on liquidated loans and losses on liquidations of non-performing loans.

Webcast

MFA Financial, Inc. plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com through the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release or other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "may," the negative of these words or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results with respect to our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pandemic's effect on the general economy and our business, financial position and results of operations (including, among other potential effects, increased delinquencies and greater than expected losses in our whole loan portfolio); changes in interest rates and the market (i.e., fair) value of MFA's residential whole loans, MBS and other assets; changes in the prepayment rates on residential mortgage assets, an increase of which could result in a reduction of the yield on certain investments in MFA's portfolio and could require MFA to reinvest the proceeds received by it as a result of such prepayments in investments with lower coupons, while a decrease in which could result in an increase in the interest rate duration of certain investments in MFA's portfolio making their valuation more sensitive to changes in interest rates and could result in lower forecasted cash flows; credit risks underlying MFA's assets, including changes in the default rates and management's assumptions regarding default rates on the mortgage loans in MFA's residential whole loan portfolio; MFA's ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms, including the cost, maturity and other terms, of any such borrowings; implementation of or changes in government regulations or programs affecting MFA's business; MFA's estimates regarding taxable income, the actual amount of which is dependent on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in the amount of interest income and financing costs, the method elected by MFA to accrete the market discount on residential whole loans and the extent of prepayments, realized losses and changes in the composition of MFA's residential whole loan portfolios that may occur during the applicable tax period, including gain or loss on any MBS disposals and whole loan modifications, foreclosures and liquidations; the timing and amount of distributions to stockholders, which are declared and paid at the discretion of MFA's Board and will depend on, among other things, MFA's taxable income, its financial results and overall financial condition and liquidity, maintenance of its REIT qualification and such other factors as MFA's Board deems relevant; MFA's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; MFA's ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (or the "Investment Company Act"), including statements regarding the concept release issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to interpretive issues under the Investment Company Act with respect to the status under the Investment Company Act of certain companies that are engaged in the business of acquiring mortgages and mortgage-related interests; MFA's ability to continue growing its residential whole loan portfolio, which is dependent on, among other things, the supply of loans offered for sale in the market; expected returns on MFA's investments in nonperforming residential whole loans ("NPLs"), which are affected by, among other things, the length of time required to foreclose upon, sell, liquidate or otherwise reach a resolution of the property underlying the NPL, home price values, amounts advanced to carry the asset (e.g., taxes, insurance, maintenance expenses, etc. on the underlying property) and the amount ultimately realized upon resolution of the asset; targeted or expected returns on MFA's investments in recently-originated loans, the performance of which is, similar to MFA's other mortgage loan investments, subject to, among other things, differences in prepayment risk, credit risk and financing cost associated with such investments; risks associated with MFA's investments in MSR-related assets, including servicing, regulatory and economic risks, risks associated with our investments in loan originators, risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy and risks associated with the integration of MFA's recently-completed acquisition of Lima One Holdings, LLC, and the ongoing operation thereof (including, without limitation, unanticipated expenditures relating to or liabilities arising from the transaction and/or the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, expected benefits from the transaction). These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those described in the annual, quarterly and current reports that MFA files with the SEC, could cause MFA's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. All forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of MFA's future performance, taking into account all information currently available. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect MFA. Except as required by law, MFA is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



(Unaudited)



Assets:







Residential whole loans, net ($2,134,855 and $1,216,902 held at fair value, respectively) (1)

$ 5,550,979



$ 5,325,401

Securities, at fair value

302,835



399,999

Cash and cash equivalents

906,409



814,354

Restricted cash

8,839



7,165

Other assets

439,347



385,381

Total Assets

7,208,409



6,932,300











Liabilities:







Financing agreements ($2,294,103 and $3,366,772 held at fair value, respectively)

4,428,791



4,336,976

Other liabilities

253,081



70,522

Total Liabilities

4,681,872



4,407,498











Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7.5% Series B cumulative redeemable; 8,050 shares authorized; 8,000 shares issued

and outstanding ($200,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

80



80

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 6.5% Series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable; 12,650 shares

authorized; 11,000 shares issued and outstanding ($275,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

110



110

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 874,300 and 874,300 shares authorized; 440,812 and 451,714 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

4,408



4,517

Additional paid-in capital, in excess of par

3,804,830



3,848,129

Accumulated deficit

(1,347,466)



(1,405,327)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

64,575



77,293

Total Stockholders' Equity

2,526,537



2,524,802

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

7,208,409



6,932,300







(1) Includes approximately $2.3 billion and $1.8 billion of Residential whole loans transferred to consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Such assets can be used only to settle the obligations of each respective VIE.

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited) Interest Income:















Residential whole loans

$ 69,016



$ 84,837



$ 133,554



$ 190,872

Securities, at fair value

15,345



14,716



31,804



73,297

Other interest-earning assets

108



3,165



108



6,072

Cash and cash equivalent investments

59



60



113



546

Interest Income

$ 84,528



$ 102,778



$ 165,579



$ 270,787



















Interest Expense:















Asset-backed and other collateralized financing arrangements

$ 21,640



$ 82,085



$ 47,691



$ 159,945

Other interest expense

3,915



5,906



7,934



11,805

Interest Expense

$ 25,555



$ 87,991



$ 55,625



$ 171,750



















Net Interest Income

$ 58,973



$ 14,787



$ 109,954



$ 99,037



















Reversal/(Provision) for credit and valuation losses on residential whole loans

$ 8,867



$ 85,377



$ 31,617



$ (65,334)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit and Valuation Losses

$ 67,840



$ 100,164



$ 141,571



$ 33,703



















Other Income, net:















Impairment and other losses on securities available-for-sale and other assets

$ —



$ (5,094)



$ —



$ (424,745)

Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of securities and residential whole loans

—



49,485



—



(188,895)

Net unrealized gain/(loss) on securities measured at fair value through earnings

1,374



64,438



1,475



(13,523)

Net gain/(loss) on residential whole loans measured at fair value through earnings

6,021



4,910



37,510



(70,399)

Loss on terminated swaps previously designated as hedges for accounting purposes

—



(49,857)



—



(49,857)

Net gain/(loss) on real estate owned

5,125



(4,199)



7,885



(5,684)

Other, net

9,127



1,264



9,096



738

Other Income/(Loss), net

$ 21,647



$ 60,947



$ 55,966



$ (752,365)



















Operating and Other Expense:















Compensation and benefits

$ 8,886



$ 8,578



$ 17,323



$ 17,477

Other general and administrative expense

7,887



7,652



14,679



12,227

Loan servicing, financing and other related costs

6,000



8,337



13,299



19,617

Costs associated with restructuring/forbearance agreement

—



39,966



—



$ 44,434

Operating and Other Expense

$ 22,773



$ 64,533



$ 45,301



$ 93,755



















Net Income/(Loss)

$ 66,714



$ 96,578



$ 152,236



$ (812,417)

Less Preferred Stock Dividend Requirement

$ 8,219



$ 8,144



$ 16,438



13,359

Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stock and Participating Securities

$ 58,495



$ 88,434



$ 135,798



$ (825,776)



















Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share

$ 0.13



$ 0.19



$ 0.30



$ (1.82)

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share

$ 0.13



$ 0.19



$ 0.30



$ (1.82)



Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value per Common Share to non-GAAP Economic Book Value per Common Share

"Economic book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position. To calculate our Economic book value, our portfolios of Residential whole loans at carrying value are adjusted to their fair value, rather than the carrying value that is required to be reported under the GAAP accounting model applied to these loans. This adjustment is also reflected in our end of period stockholders' equity in the table below. Management considers that Economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the impact of fair value changes for all of our residential mortgage assets, irrespective of the accounting model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our GAAP book value per common share to our non-GAAP Economic book value per common share for the quarterly periods below:

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 GAAP Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,526.5



$ 2,542.3



$ 2,524.8



$ 2,565.7



$ 2,521.1

Preferred Stock, liquidation preference

(475.0)



(475.0)



(475.0)



(475.0)



(475.0)

GAAP Stockholders' Equity for book value per common share

2,051.5



2,067.3



2,049.8



2,090.7



2,046.1

Adjustments:



















Fair value adjustment to Residential whole loans, at carrying

value

206.2



203.0



173.9



141.1



(25.3)























Stockholders' Equity including fair value adjustment to

Residential whole loans, at carrying value (Economic book

value)

$ 2,257.7



$ 2,270.3



$ 2,223.7



$ 2,231.8



$ 2,020.8























GAAP book value per common share

$ 4.65



$ 4.63



$ 4.54



$ 4.61



$ 4.51

Economic book value per common share

$ 5.12



$ 5.09



$ 4.92



$ 4.92



$ 4.46

Number of shares of common stock outstanding

440.8



446.1



451.7



453.3



453.2



Category: Earnings

INVESTOR CONTACT: [email protected]

212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com







MEDIA CONTACT: Abernathy MacGregor

Tom Johnson

212-371-5999

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mfafinancial.com

