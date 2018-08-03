MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE :   MFA) announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  This dividend is payable on September 28, 2018, to preferred stockholders of record as of September 7, 2018.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

