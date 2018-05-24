MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

A live audio webcast of MFA's presentation will be made available to the general public online at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/kbw43/mfa/ approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation. An audio replay of the presentation will be available following the presentation at the same website address. The link to the presentation will also be available by clicking on the Webcasts & Presentations link located at the top of MFA's homepage at www.mfafinancial.com.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

