MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at approximately 2:20 p.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast of MFA's presentation will be made available to the general public online at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw47/panel7/ approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation. An audio replay of the presentation will be available following the presentation at the same website address. The link to the presentation will also be available by clicking on the Webcasts & Presentations link located at the top of MFA's homepage at www.mfafinancial.com.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Investor Contact:

InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com

212-207-6488

www.mfafinancial.com

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

