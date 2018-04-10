MFC Releases Results For The Year 2017 On Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE: MFCB) announces it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), including it's audited financial statements, for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stakeholders are encouraged to read our entire Annual Report for a greater understanding of our business and operations.
A copy of our Annual Report is available on our website at www.mfcbancorpltd.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge, by contacting investor relations at North American toll free line: 1 (844) 331 3343 (International callers: +1 (604) 662 8873).
All stakeholders who have questions regarding the information in the Annual Report may call the telephone numbers above to book a conference call with our senior management. Questions may also be emailed to Rene Randall at rrandall@bmgmt.com.
