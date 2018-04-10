MFC Releases Results For The Year 2017 On Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE: MFCB) announces it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), including it's audited financial statements, for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stakeholders are encouraged to read our entire Annual Report for a greater understanding of our business and operations.