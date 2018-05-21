MFG Chemical Making Safety a Core Value

Among the initiatives MFG has taken to improve safety are:

Expansion of the company's environmental, health, safety and security team with four new employees.





Investment in additional distributive control systems and new reactor cooling systems.





Retainment of Hargrove and Associates, Inc., to assist its internal team in implementing a broad range of engineering and process safety improvements.





Improvement in all aspects of safety compliance through participation in a nationally recognized EHS&S management system. MFG is also a recent recipient of two Silver Performance Improvement Awards from the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA).

As part of this proactive approach, MFG has worked closely with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve process safety issues that were raised by the Agency in 2012 following an incident at the Callahan Road facility. This work culminated in a recent consent decree between MFG Chemical and the EPA.

"MFG continues to work cooperatively with the EPA to improve safety procedures and minimize the potential for future incidents," Arnold said. "The safety of our employees, community, customers and the environment are always top of mind, and we strive every day to ensure that all of our facilities are in full compliance with regulatory and safety requirements."



MFG Chemical's involvement in SOCMA has been instrumental in its transformation regarding safety and compliance. SOCMA requires all members to be certified through its environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) continuous performance improvement program - ChemStewards®.

