MFG Day 2020 to Educate Students Across the Country on the Importance of the Modern Manufacturing Industry

MFG Day encourages companies and educational institutions around the nation to host events where students, parents, teachers and community leaders can learn more about the exciting field of modern manufacturing. These events, which range from virtual—and safe in person—factory tours to panels featuring the world's leading CEOs, help the country's next generation of workforce talent better understand the well-paying career opportunities modern manufacturing offers as well as what a modern manufacturing career looks like, including:

The chance to work in a diverse range of companies manufacturing offers, from small, local businesses to global Fortune 500 companies, in exciting industries, from aerospace to pharmaceuticals;

Earning $88,406 annually on average, including pay and benefits;

annually on average, including pay and benefits; Working in an industry that employs more than 12.13 million workers across the country;

Hands-on experience with the most innovative technology, including 3D printing, drones and virtual reality;

The opportunity to work on real, tangible products that improve people's lives, from lifesaving medical equipment to food products; and

Career growth that starts at entry level but allows for additional training and promotion opportunities.

"As we celebrate MFG Day across the country over the next month, we are reminded of the important role that modern manufacturing plays in each of our lives. From the masks and clothes we wear to the food we eat, modern manufacturing is at the heart of our country and, as the pandemic continues, will lead the way to our recovery and renewal," said MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "This year's MFG Day, more so than ever before, is a uniquely powerful opportunity to bring awareness to the high-paying, rewarding and meaningful career opportunities in our industry and to open minds to what's possible with a career in modern manufacturing."

Transforming the annual tradition of manufacturing open houses into a series of mostly virtual events, this year's MFG Day will be like no other, with opportunities for more connection, reach and participation across the industry and the country without the limitations of physical events and travel. This year, MFG Day will be celebrated with more than 300 events throughout October kicking off on Friday, Oct. 2, with the flagship event "Creators Wanted: A Program for America's Students" sponsored by MFG Day's National Sponsors Microsoft, PTC and Salesforce, featuring leaders in the manufacturing industry and Netflix star Emily Dawn Calandrelli of Emily's Wonder Lab. A full schedule of national, local and regional events can be found at creatorswanted.org .

To reach more people across the country and meet the needs of this unique moment in time, MFG Day will run throughout October, Manufacturing Month, and will feature engaging virtual events on CreatorsWanted.org, including the following events:

Friday, Oct. 2 , at 12:00 p.m. EDT – The official kick-off to MFG Day with the following special guests and speakers:

Jay Timmons , president and CEO of the NAM

president and CEO of the NAM

Dr. Walt Copan , under secretary of commerce for standards and technology and NIST director

under secretary of commerce for standards and technology and NIST director

Emily Dawn Calandrelli , The Space Gal, host and co-executive producer, Emily's Wonder Lab

The Space Gal, host and co-executive producer, Emily's Wonder Lab

Carolyn Lee , executive director, the MI

executive director, the MI

Jenny Gai , industry solutions manager, Salesforce

industry solutions manager, Salesforce

Matt Miller , build prep supervisor, SLS, Protolabs

build prep supervisor, SLS, Protolabs

Chelle Travis , executive director, SkillsUSA

executive director, SkillsUSA

Richard Grimsley , director, career and technical education, Dallas ISD

director, career and technical education, Dallas ISD

Leah Curry , president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana

Monday, Oct. 5 , at 12:00 p.m. EDT – A program honoring National Teachers' Day that will highlight how teachers and educators can use their role to inspire the next generation of creators, featuring Allen Gannett , technology entrepreneur and author of The Creative Curve.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 , at 12:00 p.m. EDT – A deep dive into creators' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, presented by Walmart; the event will feature an interview of manufacturers involved in the nation's COVID-19 response by legendary broadcaster Elvis Duran .

MFG Day is receiving great support from both the private and public sectors. The governors of Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, New Mexico, Ohio and West Virginia have all issued proclamations celebrating the day and marking October as a time to celebrate the importance of manufacturing and its contributions to our local and national communities.

The platform of MFG Day for manufacturers to educate and inspire new talent is made possible by the support of leading American businesses, including National Sponsors Salesforce, PTC and Microsoft and Platinum Sponsors Walmart and ABB.

Other sponsors include Gold Sponsors Siemens, Polaris and Emerson; Silver Sponsors NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Kronos, Ceridian and Plex; State Sponsors Ohio MEP Network and Ohio Manufacturers' Association; and Industry Sponsors The Plastics Industry Association and Alliance for Automotive Innovation. Additional sponsors include Stanley Black & Decker and Marvin.

As sponsors, all of these companies have signaled their commitment to highlighting the essential and innovative work modern manufacturers do and energizing a future pipeline of skilled workers.

Since its founding in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International and subsequent organizing by the MI, MFG Day has been the keystone manufacturing education and awareness day that gives manufacturers the unique opportunity to address the skills gap, connect with future generations of talent, reframe the public perception of what modern manufacturing is and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Follow MFG Day on Facebook and Twitter and #MFGDAY20.

The MI grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the NAM, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information on MFG Day, please visit creatorswanted.org .

