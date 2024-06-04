MFG Partners Announces Close of Inaugural Private Equity Fund

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MFG Partners ("MFG"), a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in closely held lower-middle market industrial companies, announces the first and final close of its inaugural private equity fund ("Fund I"). Fund I was oversubscribed and secured $299,180,000 in total commitments from a diverse set of institutional investors comprised of university endowments, insurance companies, pension funds, and private foundations.

MFG is led by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz, who founded the firm in 2016. Prior to raising Fund I, MFG executed more than 20 acquisitions as an independent sponsor.

"We are thrilled to have surpassed our fundraising goal for our first fund. This capital will allow us to continue executing our strategy and to grow our exceptionally talented team," said Jeff Mizrahi.

Fund I will continue to build on the firm's strategy of investing in U.S.-based family-, founder-, and management-owned manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial service businesses in the lower-middle market.

Jonathan Schilowitz added, "We are very pleased that MFG's unwavering focus on our original investment strategy resonated with investors and are thankful for the support from our limited partners."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel and M2O Private Fund Advisors served as the exclusive placement agent.

About MFG Partners

Founded in 2016 by Partners Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz, MFG Partners is a New York-based private equity firm focused on making control investments in family-, founder-, and management-owned industrial businesses in the lower-middle market to pursue growth over the long-term. MFG collaborates with company leadership to identify and execute growth opportunities and operational initiatives.

More information about MFG can be found at https://mfgpartners.com/.

