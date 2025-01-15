Mfive, a Korean road studs supplier, targets global market with its excellent products

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfive, a supplier specializing in road studs, is attracting attention in domestic and international markets for its excellent technology and products for road safety. Mfive is leading the way in enhancing the safety of drivers and pedestrians by developing road studs that operate reliably in various climates and environments.

Road studs are essential road safety facilities that play an important role in reducing traffic accident rates by guiding drivers and clearly defining road boundaries, even at night and in bad weather.

Mfive's road studs generate electricity using solar energy and store it on their own, and their LED lamps automatically light up when dark. They are easy to install and maintain as they do not require electrical wiring, and they boast excellent visibility, strong durability, and corrosion resistance regardless of distance and structure. In particular, they are receiving positive reviews from road management agencies as they can operate stably for 7 to 8 years without battery replacement, reducing maintenance costs. In addition, they have been recognized as an Excellent Product by the Korea Public Procurement Service, further strengthening Mfive's position in the domestic road safety market.

Mfive's road studs perform particularly well in areas with heavy rainfall. While existing road studs may experience malfunction problems due to moisture and water, Mfive's road studs feature maximum waterproofness and durability, ensuring stable operation. They have excellent visibility so they are bright and clear even on rain days, and they clearly define road boundaries for drivers, greatly improving safety.

In 2018, Mfive exported its Road Stud Hybrid MAS-8 to the Philippines and installed them in Dumaguete and dormitory towns located in Angeles. The Philippines is a tropical country with frequent rainfall and Mfive's product was able to prove its outstanding performance by operating stably in such environment. This served as an opportunity to promote Mfive's technology to the global market and is expected to serve as a stepping stone for advancing into overseas markets including Southeast Asia.

Mfive plans to continue improving product quality and developing innovative products for road safety. Based on its technological prowess and quality, Mfive is expected to establish itself as a road safety brand recognized not only in Korea but also in the global market.

http://www.mfive.co.kr

SOURCE mfive