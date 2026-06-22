Survey: 1 in 3 World Cup Fans Perceive the Hydration Break as More of an Advertising Opportunity Than a Health Break

New MFour Data Research survey of 1,000 U.S. World Cup viewers reveals the 90-second window where Michelob Ultra, Gatorade, and Nike get to put their biggest stars — and the world's biggest athletes — right in front of a captive global audience

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The whistle blows. Players grab water bottles. Sponsor logos flood the screen. And somewhere in the stands, and on couches across the country… a debate quietly plays out: is this break for the athletes, or for the advertisers?

According to a new survey by MFour Data Research, the answer depends on who you ask.

MFour surveyed 1,000 U.S. World Cup viewers in the U.S. during the group round of the 2026 tournament and found that 64% see hydration breaks as a genuine player health measure — while 36% see them for what they also are: a primo 90-second slot for Michelob Ultra, Gatorade, New Balance, and Nike to roll out their glossiest advertising, complete with celebrity appearances, slow-motion athlete close-ups, and whatever Lionel Messi is currently selling. One in three fans knows exactly what's happening. The other two-thirds are just relieved their striker is getting fluids.

"The hydration break is the best two minutes in advertising — players get water, Michelob Ultra gets eyeballs, and Christian Pulisic gets another advertising deal. Everybody wins. Especially the fans who just spotted Messi in a Mich Ultra ad."

— Chris St. Hilaire, Chief Executive Officer, MFour Data Research

Survey Methodologys

MFour surveyed n=1,000 U.S. residents who watch the World Cup on June 18, 2026 via its proprietary mobile panel — the largest mobile survey panel in the U.S. The sample is nationally balanced and representative of U.S. adults ages 18-64. Demographic breakdowns available upon request.

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research operates the largest mobile survey panel in the United States, connecting brands with real consumers in real moments — on their phones, in their lives, as it happens. MFour Data Research enables companies to understand consumer behavior with unmatched speed and precision. For more information, visit mfour.com.

SOURCE MFour Data Research