MFour Mobile Research Welcomes Ex Kantar & Lieberman New Chief Financial Officer, Edward Farias

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Mobile Research, a trailblazer in validated omnitraffic market research, proudly announces the appointment of Edward Farias as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a distinguished 25-year career steering financial strategies at leading firms, Mr. Farias brings a wealth of expertise and a robust track record to MFour.

Prior to joining MFour, Edward Farias served as CFO for several prominent organizations, including Talent Systems, Lieberman Research, and Kantar North America. His extensive experience in overseeing financial operations and strategic planning in private equity-backed startups makes him a valuable addition to MFour. Mr. Farias is renowned for his strategic acumen and his ability to weave intricate data into compelling, actionable narratives—skills that align seamlessly with MFour's mission to refine market research methodologies and enhance data integrity.

"Edward's experience is the perfect fit for our validated survey and data value proposition as we continue to push the industry to eliminate fraud using validated, behavior driven data," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO of MFour. "His proven expertise in financial management and strategic forecasting will be critical as we advance our capabilities and continue to deliver unmatched insights in the market research arena."

As CFO of MFour, Edward will oversee the company's financial strategy, including the development of new strategic forecasting models to drive business growth and maintain its leadership in the market research industry. His role will be crucial in supporting MFour's ongoing initiatives to provide real-time, fraud-free data solutions to a diverse client base.

Edward Farias expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join MFour at such a pivotal time in the industry. The opportunity to contribute to a company that leads with innovative, & validated behavior-driven data solutions is incredibly exciting. I look forward to driving financial strategies that support our ambitious goals and foster sustainable growth."

MFour Mobile Research is the leader in mobile survey and in-the-moment data collection. Based in Irvine, California, the company leverages its proprietary mobile application and advanced location-based technologies to provide real-time data that helps businesses make informed, impactful decisions. With a focus on fraud elimination and behavior-driven insights, MFour is committed to advancing the field of market research.

