MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Completion of Reorganization, Change in Investment Adviser, and Name Change to Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund (MFM)

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The reorganization of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU), MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE), and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) (collectively, the "Target Funds") into MFS Municipal Income Trust was successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on June 8, 2026.

In the reorganization, the Target Funds' common shareholders received an amount of MFM common shares with a net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of the Target Funds' common shares, as determined at the close of regular business on June 5, 2026.

CMU common shareholders received 0.6205884 of a newly issued MFM common share for every 1 share of CMU that they had previously held.

CXE common shareholders received 0.68270092 of a newly issued MFM common share for every 1 share of CXE that they had previously held.

CXH common shareholders received 1.41118085 of newly issued MFM common shares for every 1 share of CXH that they had previously held.

Relevant details pertaining to the reorganization are as follows:

Acquiring Fund Acquired Fund Acquiring Fund NAV per Share ($) 06/05/2026 Acquired Fund NAV per Share ($) 06/05/2026 MFM CMU $6.0100 $3.7297 MFM CXE $6.0100 $4.1030 MFM CXH $6.0100 $8.4812

Change in Investment Adviser and Name Change

Simultaneous with the reorganization, abrdn Inc. ("Aberdeen") assumed responsibility for the management of the former MFS Municipal Income Trust (the "Fund") from MFS Investment Management.

In connection with the change in investment adviser, the Fund amended its declaration of trust to change its name to "Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund" effective simultaneous with the reorganization. The Fund's ticker symbol and CUSIP are not changing and the Fund will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the trading symbol "MFM".

Prior Fund Name New Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Website MFS Municipal Income

Trust Aberdeen Municipal

Income Fund MFM 552738 106 Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund

The Fund's prior board of trustees resigned and four new trustees of the Fund, who were elected by shareholders on April 8, 2026, contingent upon Aberdeen's appointment as manager, took office. The new trustees are Todd Reit, Nancy Yao, C. William Maher, Gordon Baird, and Christian Pittard.

The Fund's primary investment objective, which is to seek high current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax but also consider capital appreciation, remains unchanged. No changes to the investment policies and strategies of the Fund are currently anticipated.

Aberdeen's US Municipal team will manage the Fund using a team-based approach. This team is led by Jonathan Mondillo, Global Head of Fixed Income, and Miguel Laranjeiro, Investment Director – US Investment Grade. The Aberdeen team has been managing municipal bond portfolios since the early 2000s and its intermediate municipal portfolio has a track record dating back to the 1980s.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

For More Information Contact:

Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds

Investor Relations

1-800-522-5465

[email protected]

Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund

SOURCE Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund