Mfused Unveils Super Fog Burzt, a Fast-Acting Cannabis Lemonade That Redefines Edibles

Super Fog Burzt marks Mfused's entry into the cannabis beverage category, pairing flavor science with proven R&D expertise.

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused , a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced the launch of Super Fog Burzt, a fast-acting, flavor-forward cannabis-infused lemonade beverage that marks the brand's bold entry into the beverage space.

Developed by the same innovation-driven team behind the top-selling Super Fog vape line, Burzt merges high potency with crave-worthy taste in a sleek, portable bottle designed for convenience and precision. Available in 100mg THC formulations, each bottle features a 6ml dosing cap for controlled consumption and an all-natural emulsification process that delivers fast, consistent results.

Super Fog Burzt debuts this month across Washington dispensaries, with expansion to Arizona and New York to follow.

"Burzt represents a bold step forward in how consumers experience cannabis," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "We've taken everything our community loves about Super Fog, including potency, quality, and flavor, and turned it into a next-generation beverage that's smooth, fast-acting, and fun to enjoy."

At launch, Super Fog Burzt will feature the Twisted Burzt line, delivering fast-acting refreshment in fan-favorite Super Fog flavors including Baja Blazed, Blu Razz, Früt Punch, Lemon Loopz, Galactic Grape, Wild Watermelon, and Swirly Temple.

A second collection, Vibes Burzt, will follow in a later phase, introducing functional formulations crafted for targeted effects and all-day balance.

Mfused teased the new product during its recent Super Fog Bodega booth at Hall of Flowers NYC, where attendees caught an early glimpse of Burzt packaging and signage inside the brand's faux fridges. The immersive setup, complete with a surprise appearance by the brand mascot Burzty, drew large crowds and buzz throughout the two-day event.

To celebrate the official launch, Mfused is activating a "Burzt Market Blitz" in Seattle, featuring exclusive in-store experiences and a Burzt-themed activation at Interchange Washington. Attendees can expect custom slushie recipes, product education, and a showcase of the creativity and flavor innovation behind the new line.

For more information on Mfused and Super Fog Burzt, visit www.mfused.com .

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Washington, Arizona and New York. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

