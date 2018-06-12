MG Capital Launches Multi-Year Partnership With Campden Wealth At The 6th Annual North American Family Investment & Alternatives Conference In Chicago, June 19-20, 2018

As a Professional Partner for the 2018 Conference, MG Capital's Founder & CEO Eric Malley will be speaking on "Unlocking Alpha in Manhattan Residential Real Estate." Eric will be discussing how to maximize risk-adjusted returns in a residential real estate portfolio by combining local market expertise for asset selection and management with a corporate tenant model that eliminates the traditional risks associated with residential real estate investments.

The North American Family Investment & Alternatives Conference brings together over 100 participants from a variety of family offices to discuss allocation strategies, niche investing and macroeconomic outlook. This year's event will be focused on risk mitigation and alternative allocation ideas as family offices are increasingly looking for higher yielding, inflation protected assets.

"Campden has great insight into the pulse of multigenerational families and we are excited to work with them more closely," said Eric Malley. "This is a natural partnership as MG Capital and Campden Wealth share the objective of preserving and growing intergenerational wealth. The collaboration will enable us to better connect with family offices, who we've seen become increasingly interested in alternative real estate investments."

MG Capital has become a pioneer in real estate investing, with an investment platform backed by proprietary analytics that provides families with direct access to real estate private equity investments. The company uses a debt-free investment strategy which minimizes risk while enabling investors to hold an equity interest in income producing luxury residential properties across Manhattan. Today, the firm is the largest owner-manager of debt-free, luxury residential properties in Manhattan.

"There are a number of positives to investing in real estate that benefit the typical family office," added Eric. "Our recently launched Fund IV provides investors with a passive, institutional-quality real estate investment that can serve as a strong diversification tool with additional risk mitigating terms such as our Capital Protection Provision."

About MG Capital

MG Capital is a premier private equity real estate management firm investing exclusively in Class A residential properties across Manhattan. MG Capital pursues a unique, debt-free investment strategy that allows individuals and families globally to hold an equity interest in recurring rental income streams derived from hundreds of Class A residential luxury properties. Since 2000, the firm has pursued a disciplined investment strategy and strong focus on proprietary analytics for selecting real estate investments that has led it to become the largest owner-manager of debt-free, luxury residential properties across Manhattan.

About Campden Wealth

Campden Wealth is the leading independent provider of information, education and networking (in print, in person, online and via research) for generational family business owners and family offices globally.

Campden Research supplies market insight on key sector issues for its client community, and their advisors and suppliers. Through in-depth studies and comprehensive methodologies, Campden Research provides unique and proprietary data and analysis based on primary sources.

Campden Wealth also publishes the leading international business title CampdenFB, aimed at members of family-owned companies in at least their second generation. Campden Wealth further enhanced its international reach and community with the acquisition of the Institute for Private Investors (IPI), the leading membership network of private investors in the United States, founded in 1991 and with the establishment of Campden Family Connect PVT Ltd a joint venture with the Patni Family in Mumbai, India in 2015.

For more information, please contact:

MG Capital Management L.P.

Telephone: +1 (212) 633-0503

Email: investorrelations@mgcapmgmt.com

www.mgcapmgmt.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Reinhardt

Telephone: +1 (646) 494-7609

Email: sreinhardt@prosek.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-capital-launches-multi-year-partnership-with-campden-wealth-at-the-6th-annual-north-american-family-investment--alternatives-conference-in-chicago-june-19-20-2018-300664826.html

SOURCE MG Capital