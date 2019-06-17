MG Capital Positions Itself for Strong International Growth with the Appointment of Joanna Koutsos as Group COO

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Capital Management L.P. ('MG Capital', the "Group" or the "Company"), the premier real estate private equity investment manager specializing in Manhattan luxury residential properties, announced today the appointment of Joanna Koutsos as Group COO with immediate effect. She will join the team at MG Capital's headquarters in New York.

Joanna will be responsible not only for MG Capital, but for the newly formed Manhattan Residential Income Group ('MRIG') where her operational oversight will provide invaluable guidance for the growth of the Group's global footprint. MRIG, an affiliate of MG Capital, has been established specifically to facilitate access for international investors to the Company's differentiated investments in premium rental property portfolios in Manhattan. Joanna will also retain her existing role on the MG Capital Advisory Board.

Joanna has been an affiliate of MG Capital since 2014 and a valued advisor since 2018 providing the Company with trusted counsel. Prior to joining MG Capital, she was an Executive Director in Operational Risk at JPMorgan Chase, where she facilitated sound regulatory compliance and long-term organizational health as well as providing rigorous oversight through a period of rapid change and organizational improvement. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Joanna founded her own independent strategy and management consulting firm, Imeros Consulting. The firm led the implementation of various high-profile global change programs for distinguished clients in a variety of sectors and specializations, including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

Joanna's key responsibilities across the organization are to build and maintain a regulatory framework that will carry the group through its growth ambitions. Her past leadership in Operations Project Management and Risk & Controls for major institutional investors has given her an unparalleled level of expertise, which will help MG Capital continue to ensure it meets its daily fiduciary obligations at this pivotal stage in the Company's growth.

Eric Malley, Chief Investment Officer- "As we dial up our presence in foreign markets, it is great to add such an experienced and trusted regulatory executive who has a long standing multi-faceted relationship across MG Capital. In her previous role as an Executive Director at JP Morgan, Joanna consistently delivered results and is uniquely qualified to drive operational excellence and implement compliance procedures and practices across our global platform. We are delighted to have her join the executive management team for our new venture MRIG and have strong confidence that she will be instrumental in extending our presence even further into international markets. We look forward to providing further updates as our plans progress."

Joanna Koutsos, Group COO – "MG Capital's strategy is extremely compelling with tremendous opportunity for growth. I look forward to ensuring that MG Capital's growth plans in markets beyond the U.S. are executed with operational excellence while helping the Company to navigate the complexities of a rigorous regulatory environment."



