MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India's First 'Connected Internet Car'

Cognizant's industry, experience design, analytics and enterprise architecture experts developed the hyper-personalized digital channels with Adobe Experience Cloud. It enables a consistent, high-quality experience for current as well as prospective customers as they interact with MG Motor India representatives throughout the pre-sales, sales and post-sales lifecycles. Cognizant also designed and developed an enterprise planning and management platform, based on SAP technology, which optimizes key enterprise processes including production, sales, distribution, materials/warehouse management, and finance for better operational efficiency and agility.

The digital solution has enabled MG Motor India to extend its feature-rich, in-car connected vehicle experience to all phases of a customer's brand experience ― from consideration, evaluation, purchase to use. A data driven approach enables better customer and operational insights to provide information, experiences and services tailored to specific customer needs.

"As a brand, it has been our endeavor to look at new and innovative ways to excite our customers with experiences that truly stand out. In line with this vision, we are determined to create a customer experience outside the car that matches the deeply personal experience inside and while driving the car. We are pleased to partner with a digital technology leader like Cognizant to help us achieve this vision," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

"Today's digital native car buyers and drivers demand highly personalized and deeply engaging experiences," said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cognizant. "In the competitive automobile industry, companies are harnessing cutting-edge digital technologies to better integrate front and back office processes and deliver meaningful experiences to their customers, while also gaining operational efficiencies that help increase speed-to-market. We are very pleased to be a part of MG Motor's maiden car launch in the Indian market. By offering hyper-personalization and a unique brand experience, MG Motor is setting a new standard in integrated customer experience."

In April 2019, Cognizant was named Adobe India's Digital Experience Partner of the Year for its work on the MG Motor launch.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has more than a million loyal fans, making it by far one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 95 years. With the introduction of its brand of vehicles in the Indian market, MG Motor India has commenced its manufacturing operations at its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat. For more information, please visit: MG Motor India

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

